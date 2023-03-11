MHSA State Class AA Basketball Tournament

Missoula Hellgate Knights celebrate their victory over the Billings West Golden Bears on March 11 in the championship game at the MHSA State Class AA Basketball Tournament at Butte.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

BUTTE — The best teams win championships. But it certainly doesn’t hurt when you have the best player too and Saturday night in the Class AA boys state championship game, that player was Missoula Hellgate’s, Connor Dick.

Dick, a senior, saved his best for last and poured in 28 points as the Knights led wire-to-wire and defeated Billings West 70-50 inside the Butte Civic Center to win their second state championship in the past four years.

