BUTTE — The best teams win championships. But it certainly doesn’t hurt when you have the best player too and Saturday night in the Class AA boys state championship game, that player was Missoula Hellgate’s, Connor Dick.
Dick, a senior, saved his best for last and poured in 28 points as the Knights led wire-to-wire and defeated Billings West 70-50 inside the Butte Civic Center to win their second state championship in the past four years.
“I have no words,” Dick said. “It feels so good. This is what you dream about.”
As far as his championship game performance, it was also the stuff of dreams as he made 10-of-14 shots, grabbed eight rebounds, and scored key bucket after key bucket in the second half to ice the 20-point win.
“That’s one of the better performances I’ve ever seen,” Hellgate head coach Jeff Hays said. “Especially, for a state championship game.”
Dick’s impact on the game, was felt from the opening tap.
The senior scored the first points of the game after an offensive rebound, made a shot from the field and found Donovyn Headswift for two as Hellgate scored the first eight points.
West eventually got going and got a 3-pointer from Teagan Balfanz as well as a jumper late in the opening stanza from Billy Carlson which cut the Knights lead to 15-13 after one.
But that was as close as West would come, thanks to the timely scoring, defending, and rebounding of Dick and Headswift, who also stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, 14 rebounds, two steals, and two assists.
Dick may have controlled the opening eight minutes, but Headswift paced Hellgate in the second quarter and at the half, he had 10, along with Dick as the Knights led 30-25.
“Donovyn hit a shot last night and was a little off balance and after that, you could see the weight lift off his shoulders and he played spectacularly,” Hays said. “But there was one play where (West) threw it ahead and he sprinted down there and was able to tap it away to one of our guys. It might not be something that shows up in the box score, but it’s the perfect reflection of the kind of effort we gave and how much we wanted it.”
“I’m so proud of that kid. He’s fought through a lot of adversity and stuck with it.”
And now, as a senior, he’s a state champion.
“This is very special,” Headswift said smiling through tears of joy. “It’s something I have been dreaming of for a long time. I’m sure everyone says that, but I’m so glad we were able to accomplish this goal as a team. We had trials that we had to push through this year and after we lost at divisionals (in 2022). But we said our goal and we stuck with it.”
"We have an unbreakable bond."
Surrounded by family and friends, Headswift held the trophy as if he never wanted to let it go.
“This feels amazing,” he said. “It’s hard to even put it into words right now. It’s just a dream come true.”
Of course, Hellgate’s win was about much more than Dick and Headswift. The Knights were spectacular on defense from start to finish and held the Bears to 36 percent from the field for the game. Cooper Tyson scored 16 points but needed 13 shot attempts to do it.
“That took our entire team,” Hays said. “You don’t slow down Cooper Tyson with one guy. It takes a team, playing great team defense.”
Early in the third, West trimmed the lead to three and it felt like game on. Yet, after makes from Headswift and Dick, plus a 3-pointer from Easton Sant, the lead was 41-27 with 3:47 left in the third.
“It’s a great feeling,” Sant said. “I didn’t have a great game tonight but that’s what makes us a team. Tonight, Donovyn and Connor stepped up and we really started to figure out our defense.”
“You have to give credit to Hellgate,” West head coach Kelly Darragh said. “They are a really good team and they just outplayed us. Again, I’m just lucky to be able to coach this group of kids. This group of seniors is amazing and they will be part of my life forever.”
West didn’t go down easy, but every time the Golden Bears seemed poised to make a run, Dick was waiting with an answer.
He converted two 3-point plays in the fourth quarter and scored 18 total in the second half as Hellgate captured its first outright state championship since 2013. The Knights won a co-title in 2021 due to COVID-19.
“It’s a different feeling,” Hays said. “We were disappointed a couple of years of ago because I thought we could have won it. We even had a few guys from that team reach out this week and say, ‘Good luck coach. Finish off what we couldn’t.’”
Hellgate did just that and they did it, as a team.
“We have a great group of kids,” Hays said. “They have overcome a lot. They stuck with it. They worked really hard and they did it the right way.”
“I’m really happy for all of them.”
Glacier 53, Bozeman 43
The Glacier Wolfpack didn’t win the Class AA boys state title as they set out to do this weekend, but on Saturday night at the Butte Civic Center, they did the next best thing — defeating Bozeman 53-43 to take home the third-place trophy.
“These kids, they’re amazing,” Glacier head coach Mark Harkins said. “We’ve got nine seniors and they put in so much time. It’s tough to lose in the semifinal, but I’m just proud of the way they responded. They stayed together and they competed.”
“Just incredibly proud.”
Glacier set the tone right away, scoring the first nine points of the game, causing Bozeman to take a timeout. The Hawks trimmed the lead to three by the end of the opening stanza, yet a 17-9 run in the second sent the Wolfpack into halftime up 11.
In the third quarter, Bozeman trimmed the deficit to five at one point, thanks to a 3-point play by Jake Casagranda, however, that’s as close as they would get. Glacier, meanwhile, never trailed in a wire-to-wire win — their 17th of the 2022-23 season.
The Wolfpack (17-8) will also bring home some state tournament hardware for the first since the 2016-17 season, sending out a big senior class on a high note, and a standing ovation.
“That’s an awesome feeling,” said Harkins of being able to pull his seniors one last time. “It’s kind of like the victory formation for football. It’s great to be able to get those guys that recognition. They’re a great group.”
Kaid Buls continued his stellar shooting and made multiple 3-pointers for the fourth straight game. This time, he made three from beyond the arc on his way to a game-high 16. Cohen Kastelitz pitched in with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Noah Dowler also tacked on nine points while grabbing 12 rebounds.
Jake Casagranda led the way for the Hawks with 12 points in the loss. Kash Embry, who hit a game-winning shot against Skyview in the morning, wound up with 11. The Hawks finished the season 19-6.
Glacier 67, Bozeman Gallatin 63
It's never easy to win after losing in the semifinals at the state tournament, but the Glacier Wolfpack were able to outlast the Gallatin Raptors by a score of 67-63 in overtime.
Cohen Kastelitz had a huge game in the win with 27 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and two assists in the win. Kaid Buls hit four treys on his way to 14 points, a total matched by Adam Nikunen who made three 3-pointers. Eli Hunter scored 21, his third 20-point game at state, but he made just 4-of-25 shots from the field.
Bozeman 56, Billings Skyview 53
The Bozeman Hawks built a 9-point lead after the first quarter on Saturday morning in loser-out action against Skyview and held on late for a 3-point win.
Kellen Harrison scored 12 points to pace the Hawks in the win, while Kash Embry pitched in with 11. Lane Love was the high scorer for the Falcons with 17 points. Ben Howells finished with 15.
The Hawks and Wolfpack will meet at 3:30 p.m. for third place.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.