BOZEMAN — The first round of the Class B state boys basketball tournament was book-ended by thrillers.
Three Forks opened the 2021-22 tournament with a 56-54 overtime win over Malta on Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Eight hours later, Harlem broke Eureka's heart with a 63-61 OT victory that ended in one of the craziest ways imaginable.
In between those two heart thumpers, Bigfork beat Manhattan 55-46 and two-time defending State B champion Lodge Grass rallied past Shelby 61-45.
Three Forks and Bigfork will face off in the first semifinal game at 6:30 p.m. Friday back at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. That will be followed by Lodge Grass against Harlem.
Harlem 63, Eureka 61 (OT)
Harlem’s state title odds looked minuscule as Teagan Levaldo received a pass in the left corner with about 15 seconds left in overtime. That’s when Levaldo turned into a hero.
The senior drained a 3 to tie the game at 61-61 as the clock ticked below 12 seconds. Eureka scrambled to get one more chance, but Harlem’s Deshon Shambo deflected the ensuing inbounds pass, and it bounced right to Levaldo. In one fluid motion, he picked the ball up, jumped off his left leg and fired up a foul line runner. The ball took a big bounce off the back iron, causing the ear-ringing fans to hold their collective breath. The eerie silence turned into an eruption one second later after the ball hit the front of the rim and rolled in.
The clock doesn’t stop after a last-minute made basket in Montana high school hoops, so Eureka couldn’t inbound the ball and fire off a shot before the buzzer sounded. The Wildcats mobbed Levaldo and lifted him in the air like a king.
“That’s the craziest finish” of my career, Levaldo said. “Did it for my boys, all my seniors.”
BBB FINAL: Harlem 63, Eureka 61— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) March 11, 2022
The Wildcats literally steal a State B first-round victory. Teagan Levaldo is the hero, scoring the final five points in the 10 seconds. #MTscores pic.twitter.com/3tVV3sj5Ck
Levaldo’s five-points-in-nine-seconds flourish capped Harlem’s first state game since 2007. The Wildcats also reached that season’s semis, where they lost to eventual champion Huntley Project.
Harlem (14-7) had many chances to earn a win with lower blood pressure. A 20-12 lead after one quarter turned into a 26-26 tie at halftime, even after the Wildcats went ahead by 11 in the second. They built a seven-point advantage going into the fourth, and they blew that too.
Never-say-die Eureka ended a 27-year state drought two weeks ago at the Western B Divisional tournament. Bigfork needed overtime to slay the Lions in the divisional title game, and Thursday’s loss dropped them to 0-3 in OT games this season.
“You could put us up against just about anybody, and it’s a war,” said Eureka coach Gabe Evins.
Eureka entered their first state tourney since 1995 with an 11-13 record, the lone State B team below .500. The Lions wanted to prove that they belonged, and they did just that against Harlem. That doesn’t make the loss easy to digest.
“We’re devastated,” Evins said. “We’ve got kids in there crying at the end because they feel like they lost it, but we turned the ball over, gave up four layups in the first half. The ones that happen at the end are the glaring ones, but I’m obviously proud of my guys. They’ve worked their butts off all year.”
Eureka's Gavin Bates led all players with 29 points (11 of 24 from the field) and 11 rebounds, while teammate Carson Komac added 12 points (3 of 6) and eight boards.
RJ Ramone led Harlem with 17 points (7 of 17), Caleb Cole had 13 points (6 of 10) and nine rebounds and Tyler Cichosz added 12 points (5 of 11) and 10 boards.
This weekend is Levaldo’s last chance to win a state title. He’ll be disappointed if his team falls short, but he’s already locked up a memory few athletes can top.
“I’m still processing it,” Levaldo said minutes after the game. “It’s crazy. A bunch of things on my mind right now.”
Lodge Grass 61, Shelby 45
Shorthanded Shelby gave the two-time defending state champs a good shot, but Lodge Grass ran into the semifinals for the third straight season.
The Indians (21-1) outscored the Coyotes (17-8) by 13 points in the second half to turn a 30-27 halftime lead into an easy win.
Other than the final minute, Shelby’s five starters played the entire game. The Coyotes were missing guards Aidan Torgerson and Trenton Hankel-Emerson, who are both nursing foot injuries, according to Shelby coach Tom Reynolds.
“I’d go to battle with them anywhere,” Reynolds said, referring to his starters. “Lodge Grass is really good, and I commend my kids. I love them.”
The Coyotes tied the score at 27-27 shortly before the first half ended. Lodge Grass went on a 14-4 run after that and led by no fewer than seven points the rest of the way.
“First half, we feel like they gave us our best shot,” said Lodge Grass senior wing Damon Gros Ventre. “We have this saying: ‘Their hardest day is our warm-up.’ We’re just getting warmed up and they’re gassing out.
“We executed down the stretch, especially in the fourth quarter.”
Tom’s son Rhett Reynolds, a 6-foot-9 Montana commit, led all players with 28 points (14 of 18 from the field), 14 rebounds and four blocked shots.
A one-handed slam from @RhettReynolds25 cuts Shelby’s deficit to 22-21 with about five minutes left in the half. pic.twitter.com/SfSzYlMvmD— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) March 11, 2022
Gros Ventre led the Indians with 25 points (8 of 17), Ty Moccasin had 13 points (4 of 15) and 10 rebounds and DC Stewart added 12 points (5 of 10) and seven boards.
.@RhettReynolds25 blocked @DameD52 (in the first half of this clip), and Gros Ventre got revenge with an and-1 a few plays later (second half). pic.twitter.com/vNuTSixTCk— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) March 11, 2022
Lodge Grass will have to beat Harlem to reach its third straight state title game.
“We say, ‘A macro goal can only be achieved by micro focus,’ and that’s one game at a time,” Gros Ventre said. “That’s our main focus right now.”
Bigfork 55, Manhattan 46
Levi Taylor couldn’t think of better performance in his high school career. He couldn’t have picked a better time for it.
Taylor scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Bigfork’s first-round win. The Vikings (16-8) advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2019, when they won their second straight State B title.
“Going to the semis is huge. That’s what we’ve been fighting for all season. Everybody’s kind of been doubting us,” Taylor said. “I think we’re ready to play. We’re all super excited.”
Manhattan (16-7) didn’t take a lead until the 6:33 mark of the fourth quarter. Bigfork grabbed it back on the next possession and didn’t let it go the rest of the way.
The Tigers looked like they’d at least keep it close when Markus Fenno drained a 3 to cut their deficit to 46-44. The Vikings promptly went on a 5-0 run to all but end it.
“We just didn’t really show up today offensively,” said Manhattan coach Wes Kragt. “We didn’t settle in and get into our offense. We were taking too quick of shots. A lot of that was because we got down early.”
Taylor shot 4 of 6 from the field, 1 of 1 from 3 and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line.
“I’ve never played like that,” the 5-foot-10 senior said. “It must’ve been God or something that was giving me it.”
Taylor’s teammate Bryce Gilliard added 10 points (3 of 7 from the field) and six rebounds.
Fenno led Manhattan with 14 points (5 of 10), and Evan Douma added nine points (1 of 8) and nine boards.
Taylor was a freshman in 2018-19 and played in Bigfork’s state semifinal game that season. Standing in the Vikings’ way of another championship trip is Three Forks, a team they haven’t played this season.
“Fork against Fork,” Taylor said. “We’re way better, so we’re ready for it. Red against blue. Come on. Dark side versus light side.”
Three Forks 56, Malta 54 (OT)
The State B tournament began in exciting fashion.
Three Forks (21-5) needed overtime to fend off Malta (13-10) and advance to the State B semifinals.
“We’re stoked,” said Three Forks senior Owen Long. “It’s been our goal all year long. We had a slow start to divisionals, but now we’re here and onto the semis, so we’re just as excited as we’ve ever been.”
A 10-0 Three Forks run turned a two-point deficit into a 15-7 lead, and the Wolves remained ahead through three quarters. But Malta answered every run and regained the lead with 6:50 left.
A 3-pointer from Stockton Oxarart with about two minutes left put the Mustangs up 51-48, and the comeback looked like it might be completed. But Three Forks tied it up on a free throw from Finn Tesoro and a jumper from Long. Long nearly made a 3 in the final seconds, but it rattled out, and the game went to overtime.
“It was tense, for sure,” Long said. “We really had to do a good job of keeping everybody up and not let anyone get down on themselves because there were moments where it looked like they were going to run away with it.”
Long juuuust misses the go-ahead 3, and Malta almost turns it over, but refs correctly grant a timeout. 1.8 seconds left, still 51-51 pic.twitter.com/rFyk9Kr9u2— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) March 10, 2022
A Tesoro bucket was answered by a Rex Williamson 3 to begin OT. Williamson fouled out shortly thereafter, and Tesoro put Three Forks back up with a pair of free throws. Down 56-54, Malta got multiple chances, including a deep Bohdi Brenden 3 with four seconds left. That shot was airballed and rebounded by Malta’s Treyton Wilke, who attempted to tie it but was blocked by Austin Allen, and the clock ran out.
“I was a little worried, but it worked out,” Long said. “Just really excited that we managed to pull one out.”
BBB FINAL: Three Forks 56, Malta 54 (OT)— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) March 10, 2022
TF wins a great game to advance to the State B semifinals. #MTscores pic.twitter.com/yZFTgvdblt
The win sent Three Forks to the state semifinals for the second time in three seasons. The Wolves haven’t reached the title game since 2001, which is also the last time they finished first.
Long led all players with 16 points (8 of 14 from the field), while Tesoro scored 15 (6 of 14) and Jacob Buchignani added 13 (4 of 7).
Oxarart led Malta with 13 points (5 of 11), and Connor Tuss added 12 points (6 of 9) and a game-high 14 rebounds.
The Wolves will face Bigfork in the semifinals, while the Mustangs will take on Manhattan in a loser-out game. Both games will take place Friday back at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
“We get another game tomorrow. Try to bring home a trophy,” said Malta coach David Costin. “Keep our heaps up, come back and play hard tomorrow.”
