BILLINGS — The Huntley Project and Thompson Falls boys basketball teams each received 21 points and 11-plus rebounds from a senior in their Class B state loser-out games on Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
No. 3-ranked Project edged No. 4 Shelby, and Thompson Falls earned an overtime win over No. 9 Florence-Carlton.
The Red Devils and Blue Hawks will meet in the consolation final at 1 p.m. Saturday back at the Metra.
Huntley Project 57, Shelby 52
Noah Bouchard's 21 points and 11 rebounds helped the Devils (17-6) hold off Logan Leck and the Coyotes (21-5).
Bouchard shot 6 of 9 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Fellow senior Tim Rose scored 11 points (4 of 6 from the field), and senior Jake Fox added nine points (3 of 8).
Leck, a senior, scored a game-high 28 points (11 of 20 on field goals, 4 of 7 on 3-pointers) and grabbed six rebounds, while junior Montana commit Rhett Reynolds had 16 points (5 of 13 FG) and five boards.
Shelby won the turnover battle 14-3, but Project outshot the Coyotes 58.1% to 40.4% from the field and made 10 more free throws (17 of 21 versus 7 of 10).
Thompson Falls 65, Florence-Carlton 52 (OT)
Thompson Falls played its second straight overtime game. This time, the Blue Hawks came out on top.
A 17-4 extra period lifted Thompson Falls (17-6) over Florence (14-6). The win came less than 24 hours after the Blue Hawks lost their semifinal game to Manhattan in OT.
Thompson Falls' Dante Micheli led all players with 22 points (7 of 12 from the field, 5 of 8 from 3-point range) and five assists, and fellow senior Kade Pardee added 21 points (7 of 12 on field goals), a game-high 12 rebounds and four assists.
Junior Beau Neal led the Falcons with 21 points (9 of 19 FG) and grabbed six rebounds, while senior JP Briney (4 of 14) and junior Blake Shoupe (3 of 5) each scored 10 points.
