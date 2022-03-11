Harlem shocked two-time defending Class B state champion Lodge Grass 69-67 in the State B semifinals Friday night at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, one night after an equally exciting overtime win over Eureka. The Wildcats are now one win away from their first state title in 20 years.
Three Forks rallied past Bigfork 65-54 in the first semifinal game to reach their first state title game in more than two decades. The Wolves and Wildcats will face off at 8:30 p.m. Saturday back at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Eureka and Manhattan saw their seasons end Friday in the consolation bracket. Shelby beat Eureka 57-41 and Malta topped Manhattan 62-50.
Bigfork will face Shelby at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Shroyer Gym, while Malta will take on Lodge Grass at the same time back at the Fieldhouse. The winners of those loser-out games will advance to the consolation final.
Harlem 69, Lodge Grass 67
On the outside, it looks like one of the biggest upsets of the season and maybe of the past several seasons. To Harlem, it was expected.
To beat Lodge Grass — in comeback fashion, no less — the Wildcats had to believe they were on the same level. That was the case on Friday night in a game that began at full throttle and didn’t let up.
The Wildcats (15-7), who last reached state in 2007, overcame a late five-point deficit to reach their first state title game since 2002. They beat Wolf Point for that season's State B championship, 69-67.
“Just so happy right now. Blessed to make it this far,” said Harlem senior RJ Ramone. “Finally, after all this grinding I put in, all the hours our team put in together and all these memories and tears for not making it, it feels so good to finally make it.”
The score was 21-21 through one quarter and 39-39 at halftime, and Lodge Grass went ahead 56-54 going into the fourth. The largest lead all night was five points, held at separate junctures by both teams.
It would’ve been easy to write the Wildcats off when the Indians went up 66-61 around the three-minute mark of the fourth. But they got a spark from a player who’s turned into a hero this weekend.
On Thursday, Harlem senior Teagan LeValdo scored five points in the final 12 seconds to turn a probable loss into a 63-61 overtime win over Eureka. Without LeValdo, Friday’s win wouldn’t have been possible — both because of his Thursday heroics and a big shot against Lodge Grass. LeValdo drilled a 3-pointer with under two minutes left to make it 66-64.
Damon Gros Ventre split free throws on the next possession, and Caleb Cole made it a one-point game with a pair of free throws at the 43-second mark.
Lodge Grass’ DC Stewart missed the first of a one-and-one on the next trip, and Daniel Lawrence made two two free throws to put Harlem ahead with 24.7 seconds on the clock. That was followed by another Stewart miss on the front end of a one-and-one, and Cole split a pair of free throws with 3.8 seconds to go to make it 69-67.
The Indians advanced the ball and called a timeout with 1.1 seconds on the clock. Gros Ventre then received a pass on the Montana State Bobcat logo and fired the would-be game winner, but it missed short and left.
“There was a little moment of shock and” worry, Ramone said. “But I looked up and saw it going to the left, and I knew it was off.”
Harlem’s win avenged a 77-74 loss to Lodge Grass in this season’s opener. The competitiveness of that game planted the seed for Friday’s upset.
“When we came into tonight, we knew we were going to win,” said Harlem coach Geno LeValdo, Teagan’s father. We knew “after the beginning of the season and what happened to us all year. We got healthy. Everything started falling into place.”
Ramone led all players with 24 points (9 of 14 from the field), and he grabbed seven rebounds. Teagan LeValdo (4 of 8) and Tyler Cichosz (4 of 9) each scored 11 points.
Bryson Rogers led Lodge Grass (21-2) with 20 points (8 of 12), Ty Moccasin had 18 points (7 of 14) and 11 rebounds and Gros Ventre added 17 points (4 of 13).
The Wildcats know Three Forks is a tough opponent. They know Saturday could end in disappointment. But after their first two games, it’s hard for them to feel a tinge of doubt.
“It was like destiny, like fate,” Geno LeValdo said of Friday’s win. “It’s hard to explain. It’s been a crazy year.”
Three Forks 65, Bigfork 54
Unlike his teammates, Finn Tesoro knows this stage well.
A year ago, Tesoro helped Manhattan reach the State B title game. He did the same thing on Friday, only this time with Three Forks. The senior guard hopes the outcome is different this time.
Tesoro fueled a big second half run to push the Wolves (22-5) past the Vikings (16-9) and into their second state title game this century.
“The community’s awesome. They’re behind us,” Tesoro said. “That experience from last year definitely helped, but I think this year’s better.”
The Wolves went on a 17-1 run from the mid-third quarter to the early fourth, turning a one-point deficit into a 15-point lead. They held off Bigfork the rest of the way.
“We were getting open looks in the first half, so we knew they were going to fall at some point,” Tesoro said. “We knew if they fell, we were going to bust that thing open.”
Tesoro scored seven straight points during that decisive stretch, and he finished with 16 total (5 of 11 from the field). Senior teammate Mikey O’Dell led all players with 19 points (6 of 10), and Owen Long added 15 points (6 of 11) and a game-high seven rebounds.
Colin Wade led Bigfork with 14 points (4 of 7), Isak Epperly had 12 points (5 of 9) and six rebounds and Levi Taylor added 11 points (5 of 8) and six boards.
Like Tesoro, O’Dell was elsewhere a year ago; he transferred to Three Forks from Butte. Like Tesoro, O’Dell helped the Wolves reach the state title game for the first time since 2001, when they beat Wolf Point for their second State B title in program history.
“A big shout out to the team,” O’Dell said. “They brought me here, and I love it here.”
Shelby 57, Eureka 41
The Coyotes (18-8) outscored the Lions 34-17 in the second half to win Friday’s elimination game.
Eureka, playing in its first state tournament since 1995, built a 24-23 halftime lead thanks to a 13-5 second quarter, but it shot 4 of 18 (22.2%) from the field in the second half.
Shelby 6-foot-9 post Rhett Reynolds, a Montana commit, led all players with 25 points (12 of 16 from the field) and 15 rebounds, while Randon Richman scored 12 points (4 of 4 from 3) and Taylor Parsons added 10 (3 of 5 from 3).
Gavin Bates led Eureka with 16 points (5 of 11 on field goals) and seven rebounds.
The Lions finished their season with an 11-15 record.
Malta 62, Manhattan 50
A 17-point, 13-rebound output from Connor Tuss helped the Mustangs beat the Tigers in their loser-out game at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Malta (14-10) led 17-10 after one quarter, 30-23 at halftime and 53-33 through three.
Tuss shot 7 of 9 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. His teammate Stockton Oxarart scored 11 points (3 of 4 on 3-pointers), and Rex Williamson added 10 points (3 of 6 from 3) and six rebounds.
Evan Douma led Manhattan with 17 points (7 of 14 from the field), Markus Fenno scored 14 (4 of 14) and Wyatt Jones added 12 (4 of 8).
Malta will play another loser-out game on Saturday morning at the Fieldhouse. A win will send the Mustangs to the third-place game.
Manhattan, last year's State B runner-up, ended its season with a 16-8 record.
