BILLINGS — Lodge Grass earned its second straight Class B state boys basketball championship with a 64-47 win over Manhattan on Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
It’s the Indians’ first solo state title since 1990. They shared last year’s championship with Fairfield after the final day of every state tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
Lodge Grass now has seven state titles in program history, including last year’s.
This story will be updated.
Huntley Project 64, Manhattan 47
The Red Devils held off Blue Hawks in Saturday’s Class B state consolation final at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The third-place finish delivered Project its first state trophy since 2007, when it beat Plentywood for the State B title.
“We put in the work, so it feels well-deserved,” Project senior Noah Bouchard said. “Obviously we wanted first, but any hardware at state is good, so to get that, it’s surreal.”
STATE B BBB FINAL: @HPREDDEVILS 44, Thompson Falls 37— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) March 13, 2021
Project places third for its first state trophy since 2007. #MTscores pic.twitter.com/KvgGaIiE31
Bouchard scored a game-high 24 points (7 of 11 from the field) and grabbed seven rebounds, and senior Jake Fox added seven points (3 of 8), 14 boards and four blocked shots.
Junior Nathan Schraeder led Thompson Falls (17-7) with 10 points (4 of 13), and senior Kade Pardee added eight points (3 of 13) and eight rebounds.
The No. 3-ranked Red Devils (18-6) went on a 19-2 run to end the first half, turning a two-point deficit into a 26-11 lead. They held the Blue Hawks to two points in the second quarter and five in the third.
His teammate Jake Fox has six points, nine rebounds and three blocks.— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) March 13, 2021
Here’s one of his blocks. pic.twitter.com/XX9cBmAvGA
This was Thompson Falls’ first state tournament appearance since 2006, and the third-place game is as far as the Hawks have ever gone in Class B, according to coach Jake Mickelson. This year’s team had six seniors.
“It was an incredible ride,” Mickelson said. “It’s hard for these guys right now to deal with it because it’s over, but it’s hard even when you win a state championship. The last time leaving the locker room with the group of guys you’ve got in there, it’s always tough.”
Like this state tournament, the Devils lost state semifinal games in 2010, 2014 and 2015 (they fell to Southern B rival Lodge Grass on Thursday). They lost the subsequent loser-out games in 2010 and 2015, and they fell to Malta in the 2014 third-place game. Project went two-and-out at the 2011 state tourney.
Bouchard and Fox are two of six seniors on this year’s Devils. They shared a hug with classmate and starting point guard Tim Rose right after the buzzer sounded.
“These are guys I’m going to have in my life till I’m on my deathbed,” Bouchard said of the other seniors. “I’m going to be talking to those guys forever, mainly because of the bonds that we’ve made during basketball.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.