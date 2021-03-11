Lodge Grass' Malachi Little Nest motions towards the Lodge Grass fan section after the Indians’ defeated Huntley Project 67-49 in the Class B boys basketball semifinals at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Thursday.
BILLINGS — One Class B state semifinal boys basketball game was decisive. The other went to overtime. One state title participant is huge and plays fast. The other is quite the opposite. One team hopes to win its second straight championship. The other hasn’t placed first in half a century.
Top-ranked Lodge Grass and No. 2 Manhattan paved different paths to the State B title game, and both feel confident about their chances.
Lodge Grass handled Southern B rival Huntley Project in Thursday’s semifinal game, while Southern B champion Manhattan edged Thompson Falls in OT. They’ll return to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Saturday to battle for first place.
"They're very smart, they're tough, they can shoot the lights out and beat you off the dribble. They don't seem very big, but they'll get those boards," Lodge Grass coach Josh Stewart said of Manhattan. "They're not going to go out without a fight, so we'll be ready."
Moccasin sprained his ankle in the second quarter of that game, and the medical attention he needed made it clear that his state availability was not guaranteed. The 6-foot-4 junior missed the Indians’ first-round win over Florence-Carlton on Wednesday but returned Thursday.
Moccasin’s two-point, four-rebound output in 15 minutes off the bench doesn’t look particularly impactful, but his presence provided a key ingredient: energy. The Indians (18-4) were fired up all game, and the Red Devils (16-6) couldn’t keep up.
“I felt good playing back out there,” Moccasin said. “I just bring the momentum. I’m an all-around player. I don’t care if I score 30.”
Lodge Grass went on an 11-2 run to end the first quarter, and the 21-12 lead entering the second grew to 32-22 at halftime. Any hope for Project was all but extinguished when the Indians began the third quarter on a 12-2 run to build a 21-point advantage.
Lodge Grass out-rebounded Project 39-27 in the game. The Indians shot an underwhelming 4 of 19 (21.1%) from 3-point range, but they held the Devils to 1 of 18 (5.6%) from beyond the arc. They also forced 16 turnovers while allowing 10.
"I was very excited to see them step and play to the way I know they've been capable of," Stewart said. "Huntley Project, a lot of credit and hats off to them. They made us better."
Jadence Archilta, a 6-7 junior, led Lodge Grass with 21 points (10 of 15 from the field) and nine rebounds, 6-5 junior Damon Gros Ventre added 16 points (7 of 18), seven boards and six assists and 6-3 junior DC Stewart added eight points (2 of 8) and eight boards.
Stewart praised Moccasin for his emotional effect on his teammates.
"He doesn't have to be on the floor. He stays and keeps that leadership on the bench," Stewart said. "Then when he gets on the floor, he does things that are just... he sees the floor so well and makes good reads and gets the energy up. He'll play defense. He's hobbling right now a little bit, but he's getting stronger.
"He's the type of player every coach needs on their team."
Project's 6-7 senior Noah Bouchard scored a game-high 25 points (10 of 18), and 6-6 senior Jake Fox added 10 points (3 of 5) and seven rebounds.
The Devils, who are playing in their first state tournament since 2015, will face No. 4 Shelby in a loser-out game at 3:30 p.m. Friday back at the Metra.
"The drawback for this group was that this the largest stage they've ever been, even the seniors, whereas Lodge Grass, they were there last year. This is not their biggest state," said Project coach Mark Branger. "The stage was a little bit big, and they came with a ton of energy. They did a great job. They played like we did last Friday."
Before Thursday, Project had beaten Lodge Grass in consecutive games: last Friday and 64-52 on Feb. 2 at Lodge Grass (Gros Ventre was out with an injury on Feb. 2). The Indians won at Project 66-58 on Jan. 8.
“We had a chip on our shoulder,” Moccasin said. “We wanted to get them this time.”
COVID-19 caused every state basketball title game to be canceled on March 13 of last year. The disease caused by the coronavirus has killed nearly three million people worldwide, and more than 1,000 Montanans have died from it. Two of those casualties were Moccasin’s grandparents, Wayne and Erma Jane Fighter Moccasin.
“They had a big impact on my life,” Ty Moccasin said. “That’s who I’m playing for on Saturday.”
Basketball has helped Moccasin and his teammates get through this pandemic. Saturday will be exactly one year since COVID robbed the Indians of a chance to play Fairfield for their first state title since 1990. They can’t wait to take the floor against Manhattan.
“When there are hardships in our life, we can just turn to basketball,” Moccasin said. “We’re waiting for Saturday. We’re all anxious. We’d like to play in the state championship game. We’re hungry.”
Manhattan 60, Thompson Falls 55 (OT)
The tallest Manhattan player is listed at 6-foot-1. Before this year, the Tigers hadn’t reached a state tournament since 2012. A perfect combination of talent and chemistry has them one win away from their first state title in nearly 50 years.
The No. 2 Tigers earned a back-and-forth win over Thompson Falls in Thursday's semifinal game at the Metra.
“It feels like I’m in a dream right now,” said Manhattan senior Tate Bowler. “Of course we want to break that (title-less) streak. That’d be huge. We have the support, and I think we have the guys to do it.”
STATE B BBB FINAL: Manhattan 60, Thompson Falls 55
The No. 2 Tigers advance to their first state title game since 2012.
Manhattan (19-2) built a 15-5 lead, but the score was within single digits the rest of the way. The unranked Blue Hawks (16-6) cut a 17-13 deficit after one quarter to 29-28 at halftime, and they trailed 40-38 after three quarters.
Thompson Falls went ahead 44-42 in the fourth, but Bowler drilled a 3-pointer with 2:12 left to put Manhattan up 45-44. The Tigers led 47-45 for most of the final minute and had the ball with about 30 seconds left, but Thompson Falls senior Dante Micheli intercepted a Finn Tesoro pass, and senior Kade Pardee scored a layup off an inbounds play to tie it up with 17 seconds left. Bowler nearly made a buzzer-beating jumper, but it rimmed out and the game went to OT.
Junior Wyatt Jones opened the scoring in the extra period with a 3-pointer and two free throws to give the Tigers a 52-47 lead. Thompson Falls struggled to make shots in response, and Manhattan's lead grew to 58-49 thanks to perfect free throw shooting.
“Our coach (Wes Kragt) before the game said if it was a close fourth quarter, or overtime in this case, that we were going to pull it out,” Jones said. That’s largely because of “chemistry. We’ve been playing together for years.”
Bowler led all players with 20 points (7 of 12 from the field), and Caden Holgate added 16 points (4 of 10) and seven rebounds.
Manhattan leads 14-5 with 3:33 left in the 1Q. Caden Holgate hit two early 3s, including this Steph/Dame one. pic.twitter.com/oHcqeJYWEi
Pardee led the Blue Hawks with 17 points (7 of 13), 11 rebounds and seven assists, and senior Cody Burk had 12 points (4 of 9) and seven boards.
Manhattan will face either No. 1 Lodge Grass in the state title game at 5 p.m. Saturday back at the Metra.
Thompson Falls will take on No. 9 Florence-Carlton in a loser-out game at 1 p.m. Friday at the Metra.
The Blue Hawks are playing in their first state tournament since 2006. Coach Jake Mickelson isn’t sure the last time, if ever, they’ve placed third. The program’s last state trophy was in 1953, when it lost the State C title game 52-46 to Belfry.
“When you have a goal in mind and you put everything you have into it, that’s special when you get a group of guys to be 100% bought into that. This is the other side of it, when it doesn’t quite work out,” Mickelson said. “Not very many kids get to play in a state semifinal game, especially if you live in Thompson Falls. It just hasn’t happened. So these guys have nothing to be disappointed about.”
The 2012 Tigers lost to Malta 67-62 in the State B title game. In 2003, Manhattan lost the State B championship game 61-58 to Cut Bank. Manhattan’s last state championship was 30 years earlier, 83-65 over Browning for the State B crown.
“This is every senior’s dream,” Bowler said. “Winning the state championship in football. Now hopefully for basketball.”
Florence-Carlton 52, Fairfield 45
Eli Pedersen's 13 points and four steals led the way as Florence-Carlton pulled away in the fourth quarter for a victory over Fairfield on Thursday in a loser-out game at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Beau Neal added eight points and five rebounds for the No. 9 Falcons (14-5), who built a nine-point lead after one quarter but saw No. 5 Fairfield (15-10) regroup to pull within one entering the final eight minutes. Florence-Carlton outscored the Eagles 13-7 in the fourth quarter.
Brayden Kolwyck scored 11 points and Kaelob Flores added 10 to close the season for Fairfield, a co-champion a year ago. Conor Murray hauled down seven rebounds for the Eagles.
Shelby 53, Deer Lodge 42
Logan Leck pumped in 22 points and Montana Grizzlies commit Rhett Reynolds added 14 points and eight rebounds as No. 4 Shelby started fast and outlasted No. 10 Deer Lodge 53-42 in a loser-out game.
Trenton Emerson added 11 points and six assists for the Coyotes (21-4), who led 22-13 after one quarter only to see the Wardens trim the margin to two by halftime. Shelby, the Northern B Divisional champion, upped the lead to four after three quarters and outscored Deer Lodge 12-5 over the final eight minutes.
Aidan Thompson scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had four steals for the Wardens (12-6). Logan Nicholson and Ozzie King added 11 each for Deer Lodge, but their non-Thompson teammates combined for only three points.
