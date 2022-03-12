Lodge Grass

Lodge Grass' Damon Gros Ventre rises high for a jumper against Shelby in the first round of the State B tournament on Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

BOZEMAN — The Lodge Grass and Shelby boys basketball teams kept their Class B state tournament trophy hopes alive with wins on Saturday morning in loser-out games.

Lodge Grass beat Malta 67-63 at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, and Shelby edged Bigfork at Shroyer Gym.

The Indians and Coyotes will face off in the third-place game at 5 p.m. back at the Fieldhouse. The State B title game between Harlem and Three Forks is scheduled for 8:30 at the same location.

Lodge Grass 67, Malta 63

Damon Gros Ventre scored 36 points to lead the Indians to a close victory, about 14 hours after Harlem beat them in the semifinals to end their chances of winning a third straight state title.

Lodge Grass (22-2) led Saturday’s loser-out game 23-20 after one quarter and 40-36 at halftime, and Malta tied it up 51-51 through three quarters. A big free-throw disparity — 15 of 18 for Lodge Grass, 2 of 5 for Malta — helped the Indians prevail.

Gros Ventre shot 11 of 20 from the field, 4 of 8 from 3-point range and 10 of 11 from the foul line. Fellow senior DC Stewart added 11 points and shot 4 of 4 from the line.

Connor Tuss (9 of 10 from the field) and Rex Williamson (8 of 14) each scored 19 points, and Tuss grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds. Treyton Wilke added 10 points for the Mustangs, who finished their season at 14-11.

Shelby 45, Bigfork 40

Montana commit Rhett Reynolds scored 18 points in Saturday’s elimination game.

Shelby (19-8) led 11-6 after one quarter, 23-17 at halftime and 34-30 through three.

Isak Epperly scored 12 points to pace Bigfork, which lost to Three Forks 65-54 in the semifinals on Friday night. The Vikings ended the season with a 16-9 record.

This story will be updated.

 

