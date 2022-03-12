BOZEMAN — One Class B state boys basketball tournament trophy has been awarded.
Lodge Grass rallied past Shelby 63-49 Saturday night at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse to place third. It's the Indians' third straight state trophy.
The Indians and Coyotes needed to win Saturday morning to reach the consolation final. Lodge Grass beat Malta 67-63 at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, and Shelby edged Bigfork at Shroyer Gym.
The State B title game between Harlem and Three Forks is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fieldhouse.
Lodge Grass 67, Malta 63
Damon Gros Ventre scored 36 points to lead the Indians to a close victory, about 14 hours after Harlem beat them in the semifinals to end their chances of winning a third straight state title.
Lodge Grass (22-2) led Saturday’s loser-out game 23-20 after one quarter and 40-36 at halftime, and Malta tied it up 51-51 through three quarters. A big free-throw disparity — 15 of 18 for Lodge Grass, 2 of 5 for Malta — helped the Indians prevail.
Gros Ventre shot 11 of 20 from the field, 4 of 8 from 3-point range and 10 of 11 from the foul line. Fellow senior DC Stewart added 11 points and shot 4 of 4 from the line.
Connor Tuss (9 of 10 from the field) and Rex Williamson (8 of 14) each scored 19 points, and Tuss grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds. Treyton Wilke added 10 points for the Mustangs, who finished their season at 14-11.
Shelby 45, Bigfork 40
Montana commit Rhett Reynolds scored 18 points in Saturday’s elimination game.
Shelby (19-8) led 11-6 after one quarter, 23-17 at halftime and 34-30 through three.
Isak Epperly scored 12 points to pace Bigfork, which lost to Three Forks 65-54 in the semifinals on Friday night. The Vikings ended the season with a 16-9 record.
This story will be updated.
