BILLINGS — Technically, the Lodge Grass boys basketball team accomplished the same thing on this March 13 as it did on March 13 of last year. It could have hardly felt more different.
The Indians beat Manhattan 64-47 on Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark for the Class B state championship. It was exactly one year after COVID-19 robbed Lodge Grass of a chance to break a long state title drought, forcing them to share first place with Fairfield.
Call it closure, or full circle, or a book end.
“Redemption,” Lodge Grass coach Josh Stewart said. “We talked about resilience and strength. Courage. They came back with that and worked hard.”
Saturday’s convincing win gave the Indians their seventh state title in program history. It’s their first solo championship since 1990.
Top-ranked Lodge Grass (19-4) trailed 9-4 early in Saturday’s game but ended the first quarter on a 10-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer from senior Malachi Little Nest to give them a 14-11 lead. The Indians led from that point on.
The No. 2 Tigers (19-3) kept it close through most of the second quarter, and senior Caden Holgate had an open 3 midway through the third that would have cut the deficit to three points. But he missed, and Lodge Grass senior Kendall Russell drained a 3 on the following possession to build a lead that continued to grow until the final minutes of the fourth.
Damon Gros Ventre led Lodge Grass with 17 points (7 of 15 from the field) and 13 rebounds, fellow junior Ty Moccasin added 12 points (6 of 11), six boards and five assists, Little Nest scored 10 points (4 of 10) and Russell scored nine (3 of 3 on 3s).
Last year's co-title was especially tough for Little Nest, Russell, Daivyon White and Stephen Matt because this season was their last shot to earn a solo championship. Considering the team's abundance of talent, Little Nest was confident he'd end his career with a true title.
"We wanted it more than ever, and we went out there and we got it," Little Nest said. "I'm just happy for my teammates, happy for myself, happy for my community. We've been through hard times, all of us. This really brings happiness and joy to our community. This really brings us together."
Manhattan's Caden Holgate scored a game-high 20 points (7 of 19) and grabbed five rebounds, and fellow senior Tate Bowler added 10 points (4 of 10) and four steals.
“That was by far the best team we played this year. Congratulations to Coach Stewart and his team. They outplayed us,” said Manhattan coach Wes Kragt. “I’m very proud of my kids. We deserved to be here.”
Holgate and Bowler were two of three seniors on this season’s Tigers (the other, Colter Barta, scored six points Saturday). They were two of the most important players on Manhattan’s state championship football team, and they led the basketball team to its first state tournament (and state title game) since 2012.
“We’ve had a long run from football to basketball and playing in two state championships,” said Kragt, who is the football team’s offensive coordinator. “Memories that I’ll never forget.”
Lodge Grass’ juniors see the similarities between their program and the school’s last one to win consecutive boys basketball state titles. The 1988, ‘89 and ‘90 Indians all won state titles with a transcendent player (Elvis Old Bull). This team has Gros Ventre, who has a chance to break his legendary relative’s school scoring record next season (Old Bull, who was the brother of Gros Ventre’s grandfather, died in 2014).
The 1988 Indians began their three-peat with a State B title win over Fairfield, and last year’s team felt confident about its chances against the Eagles. COVID shut down the chances for perfect symmetry, and it caused a year of suffering that has been especially bad in communities like Lodge Grass.
Saturday’s win can only do so much to heal those wounds, but it was hardly inconsequential. The Indians became state champions all by themselves this March 13, and with four starters who are juniors (Gros Ventre, Moccasin, Jadence Archilta and DC Stewart), their odds of another three-peat look good.
“It brings joy back into (community members). They’ve watched these boys play since they were little kids. Driving by the courts and there they are, shooting, playing. Then they come back 10 years later, and they’re still there,” Stewart said as Lodge Grass fans sang and milled about outside of the Metra. “The community senses that something’s building.”
This story will be updated.
Huntley Project 64, Manhattan 47
The Red Devils held off Blue Hawks in Saturday’s Class B state consolation final at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The third-place finish delivered Project its first state trophy since 2007, when it beat Plentywood for the State B title.
“We put in the work, so it feels well-deserved,” Project senior Noah Bouchard said. “Obviously we wanted first, but any hardware at state is good, so to get that, it’s surreal.”
STATE B BBB FINAL: @HPREDDEVILS 44, Thompson Falls 37— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) March 13, 2021
Project places third for its first state trophy since 2007. #MTscores pic.twitter.com/KvgGaIiE31
Bouchard scored a game-high 24 points (7 of 11 from the field) and grabbed seven rebounds, and senior Jake Fox added seven points (3 of 8), 14 boards and four blocked shots.
Bouchard averaged a State B tournament-high 22.3 points per game, grabbed 7.0 rebounds per game and shot 62.5% from the field.
Junior Nathan Schraeder led Thompson Falls (17-7) with 10 points (4 of 13), and senior Kade Pardee added eight points (3 of 13) and eight rebounds.
The No. 3 Red Devils (18-6) went on a 19-2 run to end the first half, turning a two-point deficit into a 26-11 lead. They held the Blue Hawks to two points in the second quarter and five in the third.
His teammate Jake Fox has six points, nine rebounds and three blocks.— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) March 13, 2021
Here’s one of his blocks. pic.twitter.com/XX9cBmAvGA
This was Thompson Falls’ first state tournament appearance since 2006, and the third-place game is as far as the Hawks have ever gone in Class B, according to coach Jake Mickelson. This year’s team had six seniors.
“It was an incredible ride,” Mickelson said. “It’s hard for these guys right now to deal with it because it’s over, but it’s hard even when you win a state championship. The last time leaving the locker room with the group of guys you’ve got in there, it’s always tough.”
Like this state tournament, the Devils lost state semifinal games in 2010, 2014 and 2015 (they fell to Southern B rival Lodge Grass on Thursday). They lost the subsequent loser-out games in 2010 and 2015, and they fell to Malta in the 2014 third-place game. Project went two-and-out at the 2011 state tourney.
Bouchard and Fox are two of six seniors on this year’s Devils. They shared a hug with classmate and starting point guard Tim Rose right after the buzzer sounded.
“These are guys I’m going to have in my life till I’m on my deathbed,” Bouchard said of the other seniors. “I’m going to be talking to those guys forever, mainly because of the bonds that we’ve made during basketball.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.