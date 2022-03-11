BOZEMAN — Eureka and Manhattan saw their seasons end Friday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in the consolation bracket of the Class B state boys basketball tournament.
Shelby beat Eureka 57-41 and Malta topped Manhattan 62-50 in the day’s two loser-out games. The Coyotes and Mustangs will face the losers of Friday night’s State B semifinal games: Bigfork-Three Forks and Harlem-Lodge Grass.
Shelby 57, Eureka 41
The Coyotes (18-8) outscored the Lions 34-17 in the second half to win Friday’s elimination game.
Eureka, playing in its first state tournament since 1995, built a 24-23 halftime lead thanks to a 13-5 second quarter, but it shot 4 of 18 (22.2%) from the field in the second half.
Shelby 6-foot-9 post Rhett Reynolds, a Montana commit, led all players with 25 points (12 of 16 from the field) and 15 rebounds, while Randon Richman scored 12 points (4 of 4 from 3) and Taylor Parsons added 10 (3 of 5 from 3).
Gavin Bates led Eureka with 16 points (5 of 11 on field goals) and seven rebounds.
The Lions finished their season with an 11-15 record.
Malta 62, Manhattan 50
A 17-point, 13-rebound output from Connor Tuss helped the Mustangs beat the Tigers in their loser-out game at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Malta (14-10) led 17-10 after one quarter, 30-23 at halftime and 53-33 through three.
Tuss shot 7 of 9 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. His teammate Stockton Oxarart scored 11 points (3 of 4 on 3-pointers), and Rex Williamson added 10 points (3 of 6 from 3) and six rebounds.
Evan Douma led Manhattan with 17 points (7 of 14 from the field), Markus Fenno scored 14 (4 of 14) and Wyatt Jones added 12 (4 of 8).
Malta will play another loser-out game on Saturday morning at the Fieldhouse. A win will send the Mustangs to the third-place game.
Manhattan, last year's State B runner-up, ended its season with a 16-8 record.
This story will be updated.
