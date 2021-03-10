BILLINGS — The Thompson Falls boys basketball team upset Shelby in dominant fashion with a 70-34 win in the first round of the Class B state tournament Wednesday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Unranked Thompson Falls (16-5) led 15-13 after one quarter and went on a pair of 11-0 runs in the second quarter to build a 39-20 halftime lead over the No. 4-ranked Coyotes (20-4). A 7-0 run to end the third quarter put the Blue Hawks up 48-27.
Thompson Falls senior Dante Micheli led all players with 23 points (8 of 12 from the field) and eight rebounds, and senior Kade Pardee added 18 points (7 of 9) and junior Nathan Schraeder had eight points (3 of 9) and six boards.
Senior Logan Leck led Shelby with 15 points (5 of 16) and grabbed five rebounds, while junior and University of Montana commit Rhett Reynolds added nine points (4 of 8) and seven boards.
The Blue Hawks will play No. 2 Manhattan in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Thursday back at the Metra. Shelby will face No. 10 Deer Lodge at 1 p.m. Thursday in a loser-out game.
This story will be updated.
Manhattan 53, Deer Lodge 39
Like it did in its last State B tournament appearance, Manhattan advanced to the semifinals.
The No. 2-ranked Tigers, who are playing in their first state tournament since 2012, rolled past No. 10 Deer Lodge in the first game of the State B tournament Wednesday morning at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
"It's pretty cool. That was our goal, to get into the semis," said Manhattan junior Finn Tesoro. "We've got to build a program."
Manhattan (18-2) led 14-8 after one quarter, 20-14 at halftime and 41-24 through three quarters. The Tigers began the third quarter on a 21-4 run to build their largest lead of the game, 41-18.
"They started out the second half hitting two pretty deep 3s," said Deer Lodge coach Dakota Norris. "That’s when I think we felt a little panicked.”
Manhattan won last week's Southern B Divisional championship, which was also played at the 10,500-person capacity Metra (a maximum of 500 spectators per team are allowed during each game at the State B tourney because of COVID-19).
"Deer Lodge, they've never played here, so it helps to get a few games in the Metra," Tesoro said. "When you walk into the Metra, it's kind of crazy. You get overwhelmed a little bit."
Tesoro led all players with 17 points (6 of 8 from the field, 4 of 6 from 3-point range), and senior Caden Holgate added 12 points (5 of 10 on field goals).
Aidan Thompson led the Wardens of Powell County (12-5) with 11 points (5 of 8 FG) and grabbed a game-high seven rebounds, while fellow senior Ozzie King scored 10 points (3 of 10).
Overall, the Tigers shot 21 of 32 (65.6%) from the field and 6 of 13 (46.2%) from 3. Deer Lodge finished at 48.1% and 13.3%, respectively.
Manhattan will take on Thompson Falls in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, while Deer Lodge will face No. 4 Shelby at 1 p.m. Thursday in the consolation bracket.
“We want to end on a win, and the only way to do that is to win three straight," Norris said. "We put ourselves in this situation, just like Shelby did. We’ll have to stop them completely, and we’re going to have to knock down some open shots.”
In 2012, the Tigers beat Fairfield 51-37 in the first round and Shepherd 61-41 in the semifinals to reach the State B title game, where they lost 67-62 to Malta. Manhattan has won two state titles in program history — in 1964 and 1973.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.