Harlem shocked two-time defending Class B state champion Lodge Grass 69-67 in the State B semifinals Friday night at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman, one night after an equally exciting overtime win over Eureka. The Wildcats are now one win away from their first state title in 20 years.
Three Forks rallied past Bigfork 65-54 in the first semifinal game two reach their first state title game in more than two decades.
Eureka and Manhattan saw their seasons end Friday in the consolation bracket. Shelby beat Eureka 57-41 and Malta topped Manhattan 62-50.
Bigfork will face Shelby at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Shroyer Gym, while Malta will take on Lodge Grass at the same time back at the Fieldhouse. The winners of those loser-out games will advance to the consolation final.
Three Forks 65, Bigfork 54
Unlike his teammates, Finn Tesoro knows this stage well.
A year ago, Tesoro helped Manhattan reach the State B title game. He did the same thing on Friday, only this time with Three Forks. The senior guard hopes the outcome is different this time.
Tesoro fueled a big second half run to push the Wolves (22-5) past the Vikings (16-9) and into their second state title game this century.
“The community’s awesome. They’re behind us,” Tesoro said. “That experience from last year definitely helped, but I think this year’s better.”
The Wolves went on a 17-1 run from the mid-third quarter to the early fourth, turning a one-point deficit into a 15-point lead. They held off Bigfork the rest of the way.
“We were getting open looks in the first half, so we knew they were going to fall at some point,” Tesoro said. “We knew if they fell, we were going to bust that thing open.”
Tesoro scored seven straight points during that decisive stretch, and he finished with 16 total (5 of 11 from the field). Senior teammate Mikey O’Dell led all players with 19 points (6 of 10), and Owen Long added 15 points (6 of 11) and a game-high seven rebounds.
Colin Wade led Bigfork with 14 points (4 of 7), Isak Epperly had 12 points (5 of 9) and six rebounds and Levi Taylor added 11 points (5 of 8) and six boards.
Like Tesoro, O’Dell was elsewhere a year ago; he transferred to Three Forks from Butte. Like Tesoro, O’Dell helped the Wolves reach the state title game for the first time since 2001, when they beat Wolf Point for their second State B title in program history.
“A big shout out to the team,” O’Dell said. “They brought me here, and I love it here.”
In the final seconds of Friday’s game, Three Forks’ student section chanted, “We want Lodge Grass.” Lodge Grass still had to play Harlem in the other semifinal game, but it’s easy to see why the Wolves wanted the Indians. Lodge Grass edged Three Forks 68-66 in last week’s Southern B Divisional title game.
The Indians also beat Manhattan in last year’s State B championship game, 64-47, so Tesoro has extra motivation to see Lodge Grass again.
“I’m 0-4 against those guys. I thought we might get them in the divisional title, but we didn’t,” Tesoro said. “We want revenge.”
Shelby 57, Eureka 41
The Coyotes (18-8) outscored the Lions 34-17 in the second half to win Friday’s elimination game.
Eureka, playing in its first state tournament since 1995, built a 24-23 halftime lead thanks to a 13-5 second quarter, but it shot 4 of 18 (22.2%) from the field in the second half.
Shelby 6-foot-9 post Rhett Reynolds, a Montana commit, led all players with 25 points (12 of 16 from the field) and 15 rebounds, while Randon Richman scored 12 points (4 of 4 from 3) and Taylor Parsons added 10 (3 of 5 from 3).
Gavin Bates led Eureka with 16 points (5 of 11 on field goals) and seven rebounds.
The Lions finished their season with an 11-15 record.
Malta 62, Manhattan 50
A 17-point, 13-rebound output from Connor Tuss helped the Mustangs beat the Tigers in their loser-out game at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Malta (14-10) led 17-10 after one quarter, 30-23 at halftime and 53-33 through three.
Tuss shot 7 of 9 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. His teammate Stockton Oxarart scored 11 points (3 of 4 on 3-pointers), and Rex Williamson added 10 points (3 of 6 from 3) and six rebounds.
Evan Douma led Manhattan with 17 points (7 of 14 from the field), Markus Fenno scored 14 (4 of 14) and Wyatt Jones added 12 (4 of 8).
Malta will play another loser-out game on Saturday morning at the Fieldhouse. A win will send the Mustangs to the third-place game.
Manhattan, last year's State B runner-up, ended its season with a 16-8 record.
Lodge Grass vs. Harlem
Lodge Grass' Damon Gros Ventre tries to reconcile the end of the Indians' dream of a third straight title.
