BOZEMAN — Hours before Terry Hauser’s biggest game of his coaching career, his brother suffered a stroke.
Taylor Hauser was life-flighted to Salt Lake City on Saturday morning. He’s OK, but Terry Hauser didn't know that until later in the day. His Three Forks boys basketball team was set to play in the Class B state title game that night, but he was understandably focused on his brother’s health.
As Hauser wondered how to handle the day, Three Forks assistant coach Andy Hessen asked him what Taylor would want him to do.
“Go coach,” Hauser said, hypothetically speaking as his brother. “Quit being a pansy. I’m fine.”
Hauser indeed roamed the sidelines in Three Forks’ State B championship game against Harlem at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, and the Wolves prevailed 72-57 for their first state title since 2001. Hauser was an alternate on that team. The 2022 title feels more gratifying, he said.
“This time’s different because I’m really a part of it,” Hauser said. “God is good.”
Three Forks (23-5) won its third state title in program history thanks in large part to a pair of seniors who transferred before this school year: Finn Tesoro (Manhattan) and Mikey O’Dell (Butte). Tesoro scored a game-high 28 points (8 of 14 from the field, 12 of 15 from the free-throw line) in Saturday’s game.
“Best game I’ve ever played, definitely,” Tesoro said with joyous tears still fresh on his cheeks.
A year ago, Tesoro helped Manhattan reach the State B title game, where the Tigers lost to Lodge Grass 64-47. That was one of many losses fresh on his mind.
On Feb. 18, Three Forks lost 60-57 to Jefferson in the semifinals of the District 5B tournament. The Wolves rebounded and reached the Southern B Divisional title game, but Lodge Grass won 68-66.
On Saturday, Three Forks went ahead 34-27 at halftime, and the lead grew as large as 14 points in the third quarter. Harlem answered with a 21-9 run to cut the deficit to 52-50 midway through the fourth, but the Wolves went on a 7-2 run to build a multi-possession lead, and the margin stayed that way the rest of the night.
“When we lost at districts, I was doubting us,” Tesoro said. “Then we went on an amazing run that I’ll never forget.”
Three Forks’ Owen Long scored 16 points (6 of 11 from the field) and had the two biggest highlights of the game: a deep put-back to beat the first quarter buzzer and a two-handed tomahawk dunk early in the third. Jacob Buchignani added 12 points for the Wolves.
“I said at the beginning of the year that we need two basketballs because we have so many guys that can score,” Hauser said. “Once they figured it out, once they became selfless and did it for each other and played with their heart first, we were tough to beat.”
Tyler Cichosz led Harlem with 18 points (7 of 13) and 10 rebounds, and Daniel Lawrence added 13 points (4 of 10).
The Wildcats (16-9) left the court disappointed but proud. This was their first state tournament since 2007, and they earned their first state trophy since 2002, when they won the State B championship. They opened this weekend with an unforgettable overtime win over Eureka, then upset two-time defending state champion Lodge Grass in the semifinals.
“We’ve got memories forever,” said Harlem coach Geno LeValdo.
Taylor will undergo surgery, Hauser said, but his outlook is promising. A day that could’ve gone south ended happily for the Hausers.
“I wish he was here. He’s my biggest supporter,” Hauser said. “I know he’ll be alright because God is good.”
Lodge Grass 63, Shelby 49
At several points, it looked like Lodge Grass would succumb to the inescapable feeling of disappointment.
The Indians lost a 69-67 heartbreaker to Harlem on Friday night in the State B semifinals. They were understandably devastated, considering they had won the previous two state titles with a group of now-seniors who keyed both triumphs. They had less than 24 hours to regroup and try to win two tough games.
Lodge Grass looked like it might fall short of a third-place trophy at multiple junctures Saturday, especially late in the consolation final against Shelby. But the Indians (23-2) rallied for a win at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse to earn another trophy.
“The emotions are more positive than negative because the boys get the big picture,” said Lodge Grass coach Josh Stewart. “They got a couple banners up at the school that will be there forever, but they get that life is bigger than basketball. They know that there’s a war going on. There are people whose houses are being bombed. There are kids that are screaming for their lives, hoping they make it through the night.
“(The players) have that perspective. They can appreciate this and enjoy the ride.”
Shelby (19-9) was in good position to avenge its 61-45 first-round loss to Lodge Grass when it took a 41-37 lead into the fourth quarter. The win probability went up when the score surged to 45-40 early in the fourth.
Then Ty Moccasin made a layup on a nice pump fake. Damon Gros Ventre followed that up with two free throws and a 3-pointer. Those points from the pair of Lodge Grass seniors sparked runs of 13-0 and 23-4.
“It shows their resilience,” Stewart said. “This game is nothing because they’ve faced tougher things in life. They’ve had nights probably where there were no lights, where it was cold in winter and there was no heat. They made it through those tough, tough times, and they knew that the sun was always going to rise in the morning. That’s what we told them today.”
Moccasin turned 19 years old on Saturday. He was expecting a different birthday present when this tournament began, but he recognizes how rare it is for a team to win three state trophies in three years (they shared the 2019-20 title with Fairfield because of COVID-19).
“It’s mixed emotions,” Moccasin said. “A tough loss like that (on Friday) can bring down any team, even a high-caliber team like us, but we kept our poise.”
Gros Ventre led Lodge Grass with 17 points (5 of 10 from the field) and five assists, while Moccasin had 13 points (6 of 18) and a game-high 12 rebounds and fellow senior Bryson Rogers added 13 points (5 of 11).
Shelby’s Rhett Reynolds, a 6-foot-9 Montana commit, scored 18 points (8 of 12), grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked four shots. Kolby Lohr (5 of 9) and Taylor Parsons (4 of 12) added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Coyotes, who had their best state finish since taking third in 2016-17.
The Indians had six seniors on this year’s roster. Gros Ventre, who set a then-Montana record with 71 points on Feb.1 against Huntley Project, has been a key player on each of the last three Lodge Grass teams. So have Moccasin and DC Stewart.
They wanted their careers to end a couple places higher, but Friday’s semifinal loss doesn’t make their high school careers any less remarkable.
“They let me coach them hard and understand that everything I’ve done was out of love,” a tearful Josh Stewart said of those seniors. “They’ve given me their all, and I couldn’t ask for a better bunch. I’m going to miss them, but I’m going to cheer them on to be better at life than they were at basketball. And they will be.”
Lodge Grass 67, Malta 63
Damon Gros Ventre scored 36 points to lead the Indians to a close victory, about 14 hours after Harlem beat them in the semifinals.
Lodge Grass led Saturday’s loser-out game 23-20 after one quarter and 40-36 at halftime, and Malta tied it up 51-51 through three quarters. A big free-throw disparity — 15 of 18 for Lodge Grass, 2 of 5 for Malta — helped the Indians prevail.
Gros Ventre shot 11 of 20 from the field, 4 of 8 from 3-point range and 10 of 11 from the foul line. Fellow senior DC Stewart added 11 points and shot 4 of 4 from the line.
Connor Tuss (9 of 10 from the field) and Rex Williamson (8 of 14) each scored 19 points, and Tuss grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds. Treyton Wilke added 10 points for the Mustangs, who finished their season at 14-11.
Shelby 45, Bigfork 40
Montana commit Rhett Reynolds scored 18 points in Saturday’s elimination game.
Shelby led 11-6 after one quarter, 23-17 at halftime and 34-30 through three.
Isak Epperly scored 12 points to pace Bigfork, which lost to Three Forks 65-54 in the semifinals on Friday night. The Vikings ended the season with a 16-9 record.
