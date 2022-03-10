BOZEMAN — The first Class B boys basketball semifinal game will be a battle of Forks.
Three Forks opened the tournament with a 56-54 overtime win over Malta on Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The Wolves will take on Bigfork, which beat Manhattan 55-46 to advance to the semis.
Three Forks and Bigfork will play at 6:30 p.m. back at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Three Forks 56, Malta 54 (OT)
The State B tournament began with a thriller.
Three Forks (21-5) needed overtime to fend off Malta (13-10) and advance to the State B semifinals.
“We’re stoked,” said Three Forks senior Owen Long. “It’s been our goal all year long. We had a slow start to divisionals, but now we’re here and onto the semis, so we’re just as excited as we’ve ever been.”
A 10-0 Three Forks run turned a two-point deficit into a 15-7 lead, and the Wolves remained ahead through three quarters. But Malta answered every run and regained the lead with 6:50 left.
A 3-pointer from Stockton Oxarart with about two minutes left put the Mustangs up 51-48, and the comeback looked like it might be completed. But Three Forks tied it up on a free throw from Finn Tesoro and a jumper from Long. Long nearly made a 3 in the final seconds, but it rattled out, and the game went to overtime.
“It was tense, for sure,” Long said. “We really had to do a good job of keeping everybody up and not let anyone get down on themselves because there were moments where it looked like they were going to run away with it.”
Long juuuust misses the go-ahead 3, and Malta almost turns it over, but refs correctly grant a timeout. 1.8 seconds left, still 51-51 pic.twitter.com/rFyk9Kr9u2
A Tesoro bucket was answered by a Rex Williamson 3 to begin OT. Williamson fouled out shortly thereafter, and Tesoro put Three Forks back up with a pair of free throws. Down 56-54, Malta got multiple chances, including a deep Bohdi Brenden 3 with four seconds left. That shot was airballed and rebounded by Malta’s Treyton Wilke, who attempted to tie it but was blocked by Austin Allen, and the clock ran out.
“I was a little worried, but it worked out,” Long said. “Just really excited that we managed to pull one out.”
The win sent Three Forks to the state semifinals for the second time in three seasons. The Wolves haven’t reached the title game since 2001, which is also the last time they finished first.
Long led all players with 16 points (8 of 14 from the field), while Tesoro scored 15 (6 of 14) and Jacob Buchignani added 13 (4 of 7).
Oxarart led Malta with 13 points (5 of 11), and Connor Tuss added 12 points (6 of 9) and a game-high 14 rebounds.
The Wolves will face Bigfork in the semifinals, while the Mustangs will take on Manhattan in a loser-out game. Both games will take place Friday back at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
“We get another game tomorrow. Try to bring home a trophy,” said Malta coach David Costin. “Keep our heaps up, come back and play hard tomorrow.”
Bigfork 55, Manhattan 46
Levi Taylor couldn’t think of better performance in his high school career. He couldn’t have picked a better time for it.
Taylor scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Bigfork’s first-round win. The Vikings (16-8) advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2019, when they won their second straight State B title.
“Going to the semis is huge. That’s what we’ve been fighting for all season. Everybody’s kind of been doubting us,” Taylor said. “I think we’re ready to play. We’re all super excited.”
Manhattan (16-7) didn’t take a lead until the 6:33 mark of the fourth quarter. Bigfork grabbed it back on the next possession and didn’t let it go the rest of the way.
The Tigers looked like they’d at least keep it close when Markus Fenno drained a 3 to cut their deficit to 46-44. The Vikings promptly went on a 5-0 run to all but end it.
“We just didn’t really show up today offensively,” said Manhattan coach Wes Kragt. “We didn’t settle in and get into our offense. We were taking too quick of shots. A lot of that was because we got down early.”
Taylor shot 4 of 6 from the field, 1 of 1 from 3 and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line.
“I’ve never played like that,” the 5-foot-10 senior said. “It must’ve been God or something that was giving me it.”
Taylor’s teammate Bryce Gilliard added 10 points (3 of 7 from the field) and six rebounds.
Fenno led Manhattan with 14 points (5 of 10), and Evan Douma added nine points (1 of 8) and nine boards.
Taylor was a freshman in 2018-19 and played in Bigfork’s state semifinal game that season. Standing in the Vikings’ way of another championship trip is Three Forks, a team they haven’t played this season.
“Fork against Fork,” Taylor said. “We’re way better, so we’re ready for it. Red against blue. Come on. Dark side versus light side.”
This story will be updated.
