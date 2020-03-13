BUTTE — Brodey Freeman just wants to keep playing.
The Deer Lodge sophomore sunk five three-point efforts and scored 18 points to lift the Wardens to a 56-49 win over Colstrip to keep his team's tournament hopes alive, while also earning a little personal redemption.
"I was feeling it," Freeman said. "Yesterday wasn't such a great game, but it was win or lose, go home or stay, and I wanted to stay."
Freeman is known in Powell County for his shooting ability, but in last night's loss to Three Forks, the sophomore finished 0-for-7 from beyond the arc.
"Last night," Freeman said. "The team said, 'Just keep shooting, you're fine. It'll go in one when the chance is right.' It feels good to be playing tomorrow."
The chance was right out the gate for Freeman as the guard sunk four treys in the opening sixteen minutes as the Wardens jumped out to a 24-10 lead over the Colts.
However, Colstrip found their own shooting touch through senior JT Baer, who also recovered from a slow first game to put up 10 points in the first-half as the Colts outscored the Wardens 16-5 in the final minutes of the first half.
The three-point deficit seemed to stick with Colstrip as Deer Lodge consistently knock down shots to keep the Colts at bay.
Huge three-point efforts from Baer and fellow senior Caleb Wheatley put serious tension into fourth-quarter as Colstrip worked for a comeback, but offensive rebounding kept the Wardens on top with second-chance points.
Baer led the game with 20 points, with senior Corbin Small-Fisher totaling 11. The pair of Wheatley and freshman Caleb Cole each contributed six points to the Colts' efforts.
Freeman's 18 was a high for Deer Lodge, with sophomore Logan Nicholson finishing behind with 10. Junior Ozzie King added nine and senior Ethan Bossert tacked on eight points.
Deer Lodge advances in the consolation round, and will wait for the loser of the semifinal between Rocky Boy and Lodge Grass.
