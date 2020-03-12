BUTTE -- The Eagles showed the Butte Civic Center why they were the No. 1 seed from Northern B.
Fairfield defeated Colstrip 64-42 as senior Keeley Bake went for a quarterfinal double-double as the Eagles soared past the Colts and into the Class B state semifinals.
Bake totaled 21 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, and said that he is able to perform the way he does because of the team he plays with.
“It’s all part of the gameplan,” Bake said. “It was a lot of hustle the last two weeks and a great team effort tonight. It’s like a brotherhood, there’s no looking back, we give it our all and that’s what’s awesome about this team.”
Fairfield opened with their full-court press and quickly saw results, as the Eagles forced two turnovers and were ahead 4-0 within a minute of the opening tip-off as Bake scored the first two of his 16 points.
Colstrip found early offensive production in response, as the Colts’ senior Caleb Wheatley catalyzed the Colstrip offense and helped his team bring the game to 13-10 late in the first quarter.
The Eagles were undeterred by the Colts’ early success, going on a 10-0 run to end the first quarter up 23-10 and then turning that lead into a 40-18 halftime advantage.
Colstrip head coach Joe Egan said it simply wasn’t the Colts’ night, noting the low shooting percentage (27.8 percent) that defined his team’s night.
“We just weren’t very good today,” Egan said. “We only shot about 25 percent from the field, and we just didn’t perform very well in a lot of different areas. Just one of those games.”
Bake, who also had six first-half rebounds, combined with the Fairfield defense to earn nine steals and force 15 turnovers as the Eagles put their mark on the game with emphatic fashion.
Fairfield head coach Jordan Ratliff said that watching the Colts at the Eastern B divisional tournament played a factor in how aggressively his team pressed.
“We wanted to disrupt what we saw down in Billings recently,” Ratliff said. “Put some pressure on them and make them feel uncomfortable. We were able to get some fast-break points which led to a 20-point halftime lead so it was a nice first half.”
Colstrip was able to limit Fairfield’s offense to a greater degree in the second half, holding the Eagles to 24 points over the final 16 minutes, but were only able to better their first-half scoring total by six as freshman Kaleb Cole and senior JT Baer got involved in the scoring.
However, a moderate uptick in performance didn’t get the Colts anywhere in range of a comeback, and the Eagles are headed to the semifinal with a strong victory behind them.
Colstrip was led by senior Memphis Keplan’s eight points, as Wheatley couldn’t add to his seven first-half points. Senior Corbin Small-Fisher ended with six.
Egan said it was an obviously disappointing game, but that he and his team are focused on going as far at state as they can from this point.
“We’re going to be the Colstrip Colts again,” Egan said. “That wasn’t really us, that wasn’t us, and we know that. We just have to pick it back up and get back to who we are and go as far as we can.”
Bake’s 21 points were a contest-high, while sophomore Kaelob Flore followed with 11. Freshman Owen Cartwright rounded out the Eagles’ top scorers with 10. Junior Conor Murray finished with 5 of Fairfield’s 12 steals.
Fairfield will head to the state semifinal to take on the winner of Deer Lodge and Three Forks, while Colstrip will play the loser in a consolation game.
