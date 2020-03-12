BUTTE — The victory chant coming from Lodge Grass’ fans was a “Happy Birthday” wish to one of their own.
The Indians defeated Shelby 71-40 to advance to the Class B state semifinal, outscoring the Coyotes 44-19 in the second half, and the Lodge Grass crowd celebrated by wishing sophomore Ty Moccasin the best on his birthday.
The sophomore had just completed his first game at a state tournament, and said there was no present better than a win in Butte.
“It’s the best birthday present I could ever ask for,” Moccasin said. “Playing in the state tournament. I never thought I’d play in the state tournament on my birthday, it was always a week before. Thankful that it was on my birthday this year.”
However, his birthday present wasn’t a guarantee as Shelby had state dreams of their own.
The Coyotes came out with high energy, quickly moving the ball around as juniors Logan Leck and Teagan Tustian orchestrated the Shelby offense and two opening buckets to take an early 4-0 lead.
Meanwhile, Lodge Grass trailed the majority of the first quarter. But the Indians bided their time, getting a feel for the Coyotes before putting together late scoring opportunities through junior Malachi Little Nest and sophomore Ty Moccasin to enter the second quarter tied at 11.
Indians head coach commented on Moccasin’s birthday performance, and that the sophomore took credit for Lodge Grass’ slow start.
“I’m proud of him,” Stewart said. “At halftime, he said, ‘Coach, I promise you this half is going to be much better.’ He did. It was a great birthday gift for him and for the fans that came all the way across the state to watch us. They all love their boys out there.”
After a relatively quiet first quarter, Lodge Grass forwards Jadenc Archilta and Damon Gros Ventre, 6’5” and 6’7” respectively, began to take control.
Both Archilta and Gros Ventre scored seven first-half points, while also forcing two steals and two blocks for the Indians, helping Lodge Grass enter the half up 27-21.
Coyotes head coach Tom Reynolds complimented the Indians, but said that the defensive performance Shelby showed in the first half was not the one they gave in the second.
“The kids played well in the first half we thought,” Reynolds said. “But didn’t play very well defensively in the second half… Give Lodge Grass, they’re definitely a very good team.”
The momentum that the Indians had entering the half didn’t seem hindered by the break, as Lodge Grass opened up the third quarter with a 14-2 run as Stewart’s aggressive defense consistently disrupted the Coyote offense.
Shelby made a few buckets back late through sophomore center Rhett Reynolds to minimize the damage, but still entered the final quarter trailing 45-32.
The Indians opened the fourth with another run, scoring the first seven points and taking a 52-32 lead. While Shelby initially scored five unanswered in return, Lodge Grass’ shooting, which included three fourth-quarter “and-ones,” didn’t stagger.
The Indians were led by Gros Ventre’s 22 points, while Little Nest contributed 19. Archilta followed with 15, and Moccasin finished with six points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Stewart said that the second-half surge from his squad was due to the Indians’ realizing they need to stick to their process and play with the same intensity that took Lodge Grass to a 10-0 conference record in the regular season.
“We don’t want to overlook anybody,” Stewart said. “We said, ‘This half, if you want to get there, you can’t get away from what we worked on all year… We have to keep believing in the process, and let’s turn it up a few notches.’”
Rhett Reynolds led Shelby with 17 points, while Leck ended with six points. Tustian rounded out the Coyotes’ top scorers with five points.
Reynolds said that he and his team talked after the game about where the Coyotes go from the loss.
Is Shelby still hungry to make a run in the consolation bracket?
“You bet,” Reynolds said. “I said, ‘We have to have a short memory.’ We’re still going after a trophy.”
