BUTTE — Rhett Reynolds wasn't going to let the Coyotes go down this early.
Shelby defeated Arlee 68-59 Friday, ending the Warriors season while sending the Coyotes into the next round of the consolation bracket.
Sophomore Rhett Reynolds exploded for Shelby, scoring 25 points, grabbing 15 rebounds and totaling four blocks and two steals in the process.
The Coyote said that the loss against Lodge Grass in Shelby's opening round of the tournament wasn't up to his team's standard.
"That wasn't us yesterday, we weren't ready to play," Reynolds said. "Didn't want that to be our last game of the season, we want to keep playing."
Arlee hit the Coyotes with expected early energy and pressing, matching Shelby shot-for-shot as sophomore Levi Fullerton quickly got hot for the Warriors.
Fullerton knocked down 11-of-16 shots for a tournament-high 29 points so far, which included three treys.
However, the Warriors biggest lead was just one point, which came in the first quarter as Shelby continued to match Arlee.
The Coyotes themselves only led by as much as 12 and a late Warrior run threatened their hold on the game, but head coach Tom Reynolds and his team kept their season alive.
Shelby junior Logan Leck added 22 points to Renolds total, which included three assists. The next top Coyote scorer was sophomore Tanner Tustian with seven.
For Arlee, Fullerton's 29 was followed by senior Cody Tanner's 13 points, which was complimented by nine boards. Junior Micah Johnson ended his tournament with a seven-point performance.
Shelby awaits the loser of the Rocky Boy-Lodge Grass semifinal.
