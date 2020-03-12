BUTTE — The Warriors and Northern Stars brought two different approaches to the Class B state quarterfinal, but Rocky Boy's defense made the difference.
The Northern Stars defeated Arlee 62-46, holding the Warriors scoreless for the entirety of the final quarter to punch their ticket to the Class B state semifinals, while handing Arlee a loss in their first-ever Class B state tournament game.
Rocky Boy head coach Adam Demontiney credited Arlee for a hard-fought game, and said that his team had to match the Warriors' press in order to pull out the win.
“We got into their game,” Demontiney said. “Which is what [Arlee] wanted… We worked on our press, but I don’t press a whole lot, we don’t have a deep team to press the whole game. But I figured, it’s the state tournament we have to come out and change up a few things.”
Rocky Boy and Arlee showcased contrasting offensive styles throughout the game, as the Northern Stars’ play revolved around the post and senior forward Blake Cantrell, whose 12 points and seven rebounds led the first half as Rocky Boy looked to take control of the post.
Arlee head coach Zachary Conko-Camel complimented Cantrell's play.
“[Cantrell] played really well,” Conko-Camel said. “Good hands, good balance and a good nose for the basketball. He did well and kind of got us.”
The Warriors didn’t seem to mind, though, as senior Billy Fisher was out-rebounded, but added 11 points of his own in his battle with Cantrell.
For the majority of the first half, Arlee looked to work around the Rocky Boy zone defense and find looks on the perimeter, which saw the Warriors sink four treys. Senior guard Cody Tanner, matched Fisher with 11 points, who also added two of Arlee’s six first-half steals.
The two different methods on offense were balanced by both teams aggressively pressing, and the result was a classic deadlock at halftime, as the Warriors and Northern Stars were tied at 30.
Arlee scored first in the second half, opening with a 9-0 run to get the Warriors’ fans on their feet just a few minutes into the third quarter.
However, Rocky Boy followed strongly as the Northern Stars’ press forced five quick turnovers, all of which were converted into scores as Cantrell and sophomore Sean Gibson lifted Rocky Boy to a 16-0 run and a 46-39 lead.
Cantrell nabbed four of those turnovers after being told by Demontiney to make the most of the second-half at halftime.
“At halftime,” Demontiney said. “I told Blake, ‘This is it. You got 16 minutes and you’re a senior. Go out and get this win for us.’ He stepped up big.”
The Warriors got a lifeline through senior Tapit Haynes, who scored seven unanswered points to re-tie the game and put Arlee on even terms with the Northern Stars with eight minutes to play.
The primary problem for the Warriors heading into the fourth was the absence of Tanner and senior forward Zachary Running Crane, who both fouled out late in the third.
Rocky Boy was able to take advantage, as the Northern Stars peeled off an 16-0 run while holding Arlee scoreless for the entire fourth quarter as the Warriors went 0-for-8 from the free-throw line.
(6:15/4Q): Blake Cantrell has been incredible today. Northern Stars lead 48-46. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/pdvsh63KTd— Evan Reier (@evanreier) March 12, 2020
Cantrell finished with game-highs of 20 points and 17 rebounds, while sophomore Joe Demontiney concluded closely behind with 19. Gibson sunk seven open-field shots and totaled 17.
For Arlee, Haynes' seven-straight points in the third helped the senior end with a team-high 14 points, while Fisher added 13. Tanner shortly fouled out in the third quarter and was unable to add to his 11 first-half points.
Conko-Camel says that the loss is a tough one to swallow, but that the mistakes and turnovers caught up with his team by the final buzzer.
“At state and every level of these tournaments,” Conko-Camel said. “As they go up higher, the stakes are higher. It allows for less turnovers and less mistakes, and that’s what happened. We made too many mistakes today.”
Arlee now takes on Shelby in a loser-out game at 12 p.m. Friday, while Rocky Boy takes on Lodge Grass in the semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
