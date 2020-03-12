BUTTE — It wasn’t always pretty during the Wardens’ and Wolves’ Thursday clash, but it was certainly exciting.
Three Forks defeated Deer Lodge 38-35 after a physical and defensive start exploded into a back-and-forth offensive Class B state quarterfinal that wasn’t decided until the last possession.
Three Forks head coach Terry Hauser talked about what he was telling his team throughout a game that saw the first half with just total 25 points scored.
“Keep grinding,” Hauser said. “Figure out a way to win, figure out a way to be on top at the end. Period. That’s what they did, and I thank them for that.”
The low-scoring nature of the Wardens’ and Wolves’ battle wasn’t due to a lack of intensity, as the first quarter was nothing but end-to-end running between Deer Lodge and Three Forks.
But the effort didn’t translate to buckets, and it was apparent that the final quarterfinal of Thursday was going to be focused on defense, as both teams forced nine turnovers in the first sixteen minutes and the halftime scoreboard read 18-7 in favor of the Wolves.
Wardens head coach Dakota Norris said that the Wardens’ early offensive struggles made his team’s chances that much tougher.
“You’ve got to score more than seven in a half,” Norris said. “I think there were some untimely free throws, we didn’t shoot very well from the free-throw line. At state, you’ve got to knock them down.”
Deer Lodge made it a point to limit Three Forks talisman Micaiah Hauser, and the Wardens were successful for the opening half as the senior only made one basket, despite never taking the lead from the Wolves in the first sixteen minutes.
Hauser credited Norris’ 1-3-1 zone defense scheme for creating problems for his team and Hauser.
“That’s what [Deer Lodge] has done to us the past two times we’ve played them,” Hauser said. “They have a lot of length to their [1-3-1 zone,] we don’t get the shots we want. They took us out of our game a little bit.”
However, Deer Lodge’s focus on Hauser did allow senior forward Dustin Dalke to find more opportunities, as the Wolves’ post-man went four-of-six from the field and scored eight points in the opening half.
The Wardens on a 7-1 run as senior Ethan Bossert and his team began to find more space offensively, but a trey from senior Zach Pitcher helped steady the ship for the Wolves attempted to quell a fiery Deer Lodge third quarter.
An “and-one” three-point play from senior Ben Anderson kept the Wardens momentum going as the third quarter came to a close, with Deer Lodge trailing 25-22.
Bossert made the cut inside that led to the Wardens taking their first lead of the game with just seven minutes on the clock, and a three-pointer from sophomore Logan Nicholson had the Deer Lodge section erupting.
But despite all the noise the Wardens made, Pitcher responded with massive back-to-back threes with, each coming in the last two minutes, which saw the Wolves go up 35-31.
The two treys ended up being the two most important shots of the game, and Hauser praised Pitcher for stepping up.
“He’s just a gamer,” Hauser said. “When it’s on the line you can count on him. That last three he shot, I kind of was like, ‘oh no,’ but it went in and it was one of those, ‘Alright, we’ll take it.’”
Deer Lodge earned two last attempts to tie the game at 38, but neither could fall and Three Forks earned a hard-fought victory and a ticket to the state semifinal.
Pitcher led the game with 14 points on his three treys, while Hauser and Dalke each put up 10 points for the Wolves. Owen Long rounded out the scorers with four points.
Junior Ozzie King led the Wardens with 11, while senior Aidan Thompson ended with nine points. Anderson added eight and Nicholson finished with seven points.
Norris credited his team for a strong response and that the Wardens’ will attempt a strong run to the third-place game.
“There weren’t many tears in the locker room,” Norris said. “A lot of disappointment. Bringing the whole town of Deer Lodge, it felt like they were here tonight and we felt like we let them down a little bit… There’s still a third-place trophy and Deer Lodge hasn’t had one of those in a long time.”
Three Forks will take on Fairfield in the semifinal at 8 p.m. Friday, while Colstrip takes on Deer Lodge in the consolation at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
