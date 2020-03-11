BILLINGS — The boys and girls state basketball tournaments will be streamed live on the NFHS Network this week.
The State AA tournament for boys and girls is at Montana State in Bozeman Thursday through Saturday. The State A tournament for boys and girls is at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark Thursday through Saturday. The State B tournament for boys and girls is at the Butte Civic Center Thursday through Saturday. The State C boys tournament begins Wednesday and also has games Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the University of Montana in Missoula. The State C girls tourney is Thursday, Friday and Saturday at UM.
The NFHS Network is subscription based. To access the NFHS network, visit the Montana High School Association home page at www.mhsa.org and click on the link.
