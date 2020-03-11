BILLINGS — While the new coronavirus has led other tournament and league officials to make drastic decisions, this week's Montana state boys and girls basketball tournaments will continue as scheduled with no plans to limit fan attendance as of Wednesday night, Montana High School Association executive director Mark Beckman told 406mtsports.com.
Beckman echoed what he wrote in a statement last week, saying that the MHSA is paying close attention to news about the virus and will determine which steps to take if/when the virus reaches Montana. The state has not had a confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, although a Montana resident visiting Maryland tested positive, health officials announced earlier Wednesday.
Beckman did not specify if this week's state tournament plans would change if Montana reported a COVID-19 case in the next few days.
"We’ll definitely look at what’s the situation and evaluate at that point with guidance from the local and state health departments," he said. "We’ll be ready for that."
The NCAA and NAIA both announced Wednesday that they would conduct their postseason tournaments without fans. That includes the NAIA women's basketball championship, which is scheduled for March 18-24 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings. The NBA suspended its season on Wednesday after Utah Jazz all-star center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Beckman did not lay out any specific measures the MHSA would take if a player, coach or someone else close to a state basketball team tested positive this week.
Unlike this week's high school state tournaments, next week's 32-team NAIA women's tourney will feature teams from around the country, many from states with confirmed cases of COVID-19, Beckman reasoned. He noted that Washington held its state basketball tournaments last week despite it having the most reported COVID-19 cases (and deaths) of any state in the country.
"They actually had an outbreak," Beckman said. "We don’t have a confirmed case."
Beckman said he met with the health department in Butte to get guidance for handling this weekend's tournaments as COVID-19 spreads across the country and world. The MHSA recommends that players and coaches bump fists or elbows before and after games, rather than shake hands, Beckman said.
Each state tournament venue will be well-stocked with hand sanitizer and other resources, including pamphlets to educate attendees about proper hygiene to help stop the spread of the virus, Beckman added.
The State C boys tournament began Wednesday at the Adams Center in Missoula. The other tournaments are scheduled to tip off Thursday. The State A tournaments will be played at Metra, the State AA tourneys at Bozeman's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse and the State B tourneys at the Butte Civic Center.
For some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the coronavirus can cause severe illnesses. More than 121,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 4,300 have died.
The virus causes mild symptoms for most people, the vast majority of whom recover within weeks, according to the World Health Organization.
