BILLINGS — A dominant second half led Belt past Broadus in convincing fashion on Friday morning. The 50-33 win sends Belt to the consolation semifinal against the loser of Twin Bridges and Fort Benton.

Belt shot 40% for the game, led by Garrett Metrione who finished with 18 points. Aidan McDaniel added 14 points and eight rebounds for Belt, while Bridger Vogl had ten points and six rebounds.

Marcus Mader was the top scorer for Broadus with 11 points. Broadus is done for the season, while Belt will play on Saturday at 9 a.m..

