State C boys basketball: Belt brings home first state tournament trophy since 2016

GREAT FALLS — It had been six years since the Belt Huskies brought home a trophy from the Class C boys state tournament.
That was until a 47-22 win over Melstone Saturday at the Four Seasons Arena, which meant the Huskies finished in the top three for the first time since taking third in 2016.
Garrett Metrione paced the Huskies again in the consolation final, scoring 18 points and connecting on four 3-pointers in a game in which Belt never trailed and led by as many as 25 points.
"It feels amazing," Metrione said. "We have been working so hard for this and we didn't get exactly what we wanted, but it's awesome to bring back some hardware."
The Huskies have been regulars at the state tournament over the years and Metrione watched his brother win a state championship with the Huskies in 2015.
Yet, with a number of key players returning, the Huskies are hoping to use this as a springboard to winning even more trophies in the future.
"This is huge for us," Metrione said. "We have most of our starting lineup coming back and it's nice to know we are going to have that. We just need to keep working."
Belt led just 8-4 after the first quarter but scored 12 in the second to take a 20-8 lead into the half. Then, the Huskies scored 27 second-half points to run away with the third-place game.
Bridger Vogl added seven points and seven rebounds in the win. Reece Paulson pitched in with five points and four steals, as well as two assists. Melstone was limited to just 29 percent shooting from the field and 0.55 points per possession compared to 1.29 for the Huskies. Bryce Grebe, a junior, led the Broncs with six, a total matched by Jayson Roth.
Photos: Day 4 of Class C state basketball tournaments
Belt's Keaghn McDaniel
Belt's Reese Paulson
Belt's Bridger Vogl
Belt's Bridger Vogl
Belt student section
Belt team trophy
Belt Huskies
Melstone's Jayson Roth
Melstone's Bryce Grebe
Melstone's Jannes Fuessel
Melstone's Colby Thurston
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
