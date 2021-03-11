BILLINGS — It took overtime to decide a winner in the low-scoring game between Froid-Medicine Lake and Fort Benton, where Fort Benton came out on top 46-39 Thursday morning in the Class C boys state basketball tournament.
Fort Benton will advance to the semifinals to face Twin Bridges on Friday at 7:30 p.m.. Froid-Medicine Lake will face Bridger in the loser-out game.
"I'm feeling over the moon right now. There's nothing like coming to a tough tournament against tough teams and getting a win, and an overtime win at that, it's amazing," Fort Benton guard Devin Bird said.
Froid-Medicine Lake jumped out in front early, leading 9-0 before Fort Benton called timeout at the four-minute mark in the first quarter. After the opening scoring drought, Fort Benton scored eight unanswered points of their own to close the first quarter.
The second quarter was also competitive and low-scoring, with Froid-Medicine Lake leading 16-10 at halftime. Fort Benton shot 19% from the field in the first half while Froid-Medicine Lake shot 30%.
"We had to settle in. They (Froid-Medicine Lake) had a great pressure defense and we needed to relax a little bit," said Fort Benton coach Tyler Pasha. "I'm so proud of these kids for staying in the game when things weren't going our way."
Fort Benton took their first lead of the game with six minutes remaining in the third quarter, 18-16. Both teams appeared to prefer a slower tempo on offense, as points and possessions became a premium.
Froid-Medicine Lake held a 30-25 lead at the end of the third quarter, but Fort Benton showed no signs of slowing down. Just as Froid-Medicine Lake had what appeared to be a clean look at the basket, Fort Benton’s Hayden Diekhans made a highlight-reel block, which Fort Benton turned into three points on the other end.
"We knocked down some shots in the second half and that obviously helped," Pasha said. "That gets the kids excited when they're making shots and we went on a little run to tie it then we made sure we were there down to the end."
Diekhans tied the game with a driving layup with under two minutes left in the game. He then got back on defense and drew an offensive foul on Froid-Medicine Lake, which gave his team a chance at the lead.
Down by two, Froid-Medicine Lake’s Brett Stentoft hit two clutch free throws to tie the game at 37-all. Fort Benton had the final possession in a regulation, but was unable to convert.
Froid-Medicine Lake had a two-point lead in overtime when Fort Benton’s Jace Thompson drilled a three-pointer, giving them a 40-39 lead. Then in the final minute, Fort Benton’s Jaxen DeHaven made a lay-up to give his team a three-point lead.
"We rebounded well. I feel like we were aggressive the whole game and didn't give them any easy possessions," Bird said. "Everyone on our team wants to win, it's a winner mentality."
Hayden Diekhans made the final free throws to give Fort Benton a three-possession lead. Diekhans finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Colt Miller had 14 points and eight rebounds for Froid-Medicine Lake. As a team, Froid-Medicine Lake shot 29% from the field and were nearly-perfect from the free throw line, shooting 91%.
Twin Bridges 63, Bridger 40
The Twin Bridges Falcons will face Fort Benton on Friday in the semifinals.
"I was proud because this is a state tournament and it's so hard to get here, sometimes you start out tight," said Twin Bridges coach Josh Keller. "But they came out and played aggressive against Bridger. It set us up to be able to manage the rest of the game."
Twin Bridges began the game with a full court press defense and looked to attack the basket early. The press proved difficult for Bridger to beat, as they were called for a ten-second violation in the opening period.
The run-and-gun offense led Twin Bridges to an 18-10 lead after one quarter. Twin Bridges looked like the better team in the first quarter, but missed free throws helped Bridger remain in the game.
Twin Bridges expanded their range and their lead in the second quarter, but it was Charlie Kruer's inside game that made the crowd roar. Three minutes before halftime, Kruer drove inside for a two-handed dunk over 6-foot-5 Jace Weimer.
Bridger trailed 38-16 at halftime and shot just 33% from the field in the first half. Bridger also left points at the free throw line, shooting just 30% for the half.
"I don't take any lead for granted so we always play as well as we can especially against a great team like Bridger," Keller said. "They have a lot of talented kids."
Bridger brought full court pressure in the third quarter which helped trim the Twin Bridges lead to 48-30 after three quarters. Bridger continued to show constant effort and showed improvement on the defensive end in the fourth, but the deficit they created in the first half was too much to overcome.
Twin Bridges was led by Kruer, who finished with 17 points, four assists and two steals. Tate Smith had 15 points and Matthew Kaiser added 14 for the Falcons.
"We knew Bridger would make a push and we knew we had to weather a few storms, which we did," Keller said. "We have to take care of the basketball better (before Friday)."
Bridger's Baylor Pospisil had 15 points and Jace Weimer had 12. Bridger's field goal percentage jumped to 43% in the second half, 39% for the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.