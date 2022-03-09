GREAT FALLS — There weren’t many fireworks during the opening round of the Class C boys state tournament but in the final game of the night, fans were treated to some showmanship and shotmaking Wednesday night at the Four Seasons Arena.
After a 28-26 slugfest in the game prior, Froid-Lake and Shields Valley needed only a half to surpass that total as the Rebels built a 32-30 lead over the top-seeded team from the Eastern C.
But as the two teams traded buckets in the third, the Redhawks finally took control of the game, ripping off a 7-0 run that allowed them to take control and never relinquish it in a 74-60 win.
In the first half, Shields Valley got 14 points from Cole Flatt, including a pair of 3-pointers and two treys also from Dylan Flatt, including one near the first-half buzzer that sent the Rebels into intermission leading by two.
"We like to push the ball so we can try to wear down teams," Froid-Lake head coach Josh Stentoft said. "We were hoping that they would run out of gas and not hit so many shots. But they shot really well. Those (Flatt kids) are really good players and we missed a lot of stuff near the basket."
Dylan found Cole Flatt for another bucket in the third quarter and it was 41-40 Shields Valley before Nesbit went on a personal 6-0 run that sent the Redhawks into the fourth up 52-47.
"He's got the ability to take over," Stentoft said of Nesbit. "He's pretty tough that way and if he decides that he wants to go to the basket, he's tough to stop and he played really well."
From there, the lead expanded to double digits as the Redhawks scored 44 second-half points to punch their ticket to the semifinals where they will face Roy-Winifred Thursday at 8 p.m.
In a rarity, all four top seeds advanced Thursday meaning the champions of the Western, Eastern, Northern and Southern divisions will all be represented in the semifinals.
Nesbit finished the game with 28 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, five blocked shots and three steals. Mason Dethman also added 18 points and 11 boards for the Redhawks who also got 11 from Joseph Robertson.
Cole Flatt scored 22 to pace Shields Valley, which also got 16 from Dylan Flatt and 14 from Kaden Acosta.
Roy-Winifred 28, Melstone 26
Survive and advance.
Those are words you hear routinely in March and they are an apt description of what transpired between Roy-Winifred and Melstone on Wednesday at the Four Seasons Arena.
After 31 minutes and 15 seconds of basketball, the two teams were tied at 26-26. Brody Geer got the ball near his own baseline and after working his way inside, Geer scored two of his four points with three seconds left to give the Outlaws a 28-26 win.
Brody Geer with the game-winner! He scores with 3 ticks left. Roy-Winifred wins it 28-26. First buzzer beater. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/jgGFO4pwUq— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) March 10, 2022
“It felt amazing,” Geer said. “All of a sudden, I was able to find the gap inside and I was wide open, I almost missed it.”
Thankfully for the Outlaws, Geer didn’t miss and with no timeouts left, Melstone only had time for a desperation heave that fell short, which cemented Roy-Winifred’s berth in the Class C semifinals.
“That’s exactly what we did, we survived,” Roy-Winifred head coach Dillon Udelhoven said. “And I know that it wasn’t the prettiest game for fans. But all that matters was that we found a way. It didn’t matter what the score was.”
After a low-scoring first quarter, in which the Outlaws led 10-6, the Broncs went on a 7-0 run in the second before taking a 16-15 lead into the break. Eventually, Roy-Winifred tied it up on a bucket by Shad Boyce at 22-22 late in the third quarter.
The two teams exchanged buckets early in the fourth and Melstone gained possession with two minutes left and stalled until 15 seconds when the Broncs turned the ball over on an offensive foul, setting the stage for Geer’s game-winning shot.
In a game that featured five ties and three lead changes, Boyce was the dominant force with 19 points and seven rebounds to lead the Outlaws. Bryce Grebe paced Melstone with 16. No other player had more than six.
Roy-Winifred will await the winner of Froid-Lake and Shields Valley in the semifinals. Melstone will face the loser Thursday morning.
Broadus 59, Belt 52
It’s been nearly 60 years since the Broadus Hawks won an opening round game at the Class C state tournament. In fact, head coach Mike Richards didn’t know even the exact date.
But after a 59-52 win over Belt in the first round of the 2022 Class C state tournament Wednesday he knows the Hawks are headed to the semifinals, where Manhattan Christian awaits.
“It was a big win for Broadus basketball,” Richards said. “It’s been since 1962 or 1964 that Broadus has won a first round game at the state tournament.”
Even though it’s been a long time since the Hawks won a state tournament game, their last trip to state was just last year and that experience certainly paid off as Belt, which trailed by 13 points at one point, refused to go away in the second half.
“Getting there last year was huge for us,” Richards said. “And I think the newness of it wore off and I think that really helped. That 10-point lead got away from us because Belt is a very disciplined, well-coached team and did some things to get back into the game.”
Back-to-back 3-point shots from Belt's Garrett Metrione and Bridger Vogl cut lead to four and after another hoop capped an 8-0 run, the Hawks lead was 50-48 midway through the final stanza.
Broadus was still clinging to a five-point advantage with just under three minutes to go when a steal and eventual score from Wyatt Gee extended the lead to seven and put the finishing touches on a historic win.
“We were able to get a few deflections for steals,” Richards said. “And along with being able to clean up the boards late in the game, I think that saved it for us.”
Dillon Gee was the leading scorer for Broadus with 13 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Tytan Hanson pitched in with 11, while Wyatt Gee and Johnny Richards both had eight.
Metrione was the game’s high scorer with 17 points for Belt, an effort that included three treys. Vogl finished with 13 and Keaghn McDaniel wound up with 12.
Broadus will now face Manhattan Christian Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinals. Belt will take on Fairview in loser-out action Thursday morning.
Manhattan Christian 55, Fairview 36
The Manhattan Christian Eagles came into the 2022 Class C boys state tournament with a perfect record and thanks to Seth Amunrud's perfect first half from the field, the Eagles stayed that way.
Amunrud, who was Christian's leading scorer during the season, picked up right where he left off and capped the first half by knocking down a 3-pointer as time ran out. At the time, it gave the Eagles a 32-19 lead, one that the Western C champs made stick in the second half of a 55-36 win over Fairview.
"I was just trying to take good looks," Amunrud said. "It took us a bit to get started and the main focus was just taking good looks."
While Amunrud stood out in the first half because of his offense, he started to impact the game on defense too, especially late in the third quarter. First, he notched a steal and score, then soon after another steal, Amunrud connected on another buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third, pushing Manhattan Christian's lead to 46-29.
"You just have to stay together," Amunrud said. "That was the key for us, having all five guys guarding the ball."
In 24 wins leading up to the state tournament, Manhattan Christian had just one game decided by less than 10 points and that wouldn't change Wednesday as the Eagles didn't allow Fairview to score more than 10 points in a stanza and also held the Warriors well below a point per possession (0.72) compared to 1.10 on their own.
The lead was pushed to 20 midway through the fourth after Amunrud assisted on a hoop to Ethan Venema and the Eagles didn't look back as they clinched yet another berth in the Class C state semifinals.
Amunrud finished with a game-high 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field. He also had two steals and two assists. Logan Leep added eight. Hunter Sharbono was the leading scorer for Fairview with 12.
"We have a great group of seniors leading us that have been there," Manhattan Christian head coach Layne Glaus said. "We also have some juniors behind them that have some experience too and they had a calm about them that I think settles everyone down."
Manhattan Christian will face Broadus on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m
