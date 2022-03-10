GREAT FALLS — Ever since the Froid-Lake Redhawks won the Class C 6-man football championship back in November, they have had their eyes on winning the state basketball title too.
And following their 46-35 win over Roy-Winifred Thursday night in the semifinals of the Class C boys state tournament at the Four Seasons Arena, they will get that chance against Manhattan Christian Saturday night in a battle of unbeaten teams.
“That would be pretty dope,” Javonne Nesbit said of winning football and basketball titles. “There’s not a lot of people who can say they have done that and that’s been our focus ever since we beat (Power-Dutton-Brady) for the 6-man state championship. It would be unbelievable if we were able to do that.”
Nesbit certainly did his part on Thursday against a battle-tested Roy-Winifred team. Nesbit wasn’t as prolific in terms of scoring but finished the game with 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and two steals.
In the first half, 3-pointers from Bode Miller, Tyler Wivhilm and Nesbit helped set the tone as the Redhawks jumped out to a 13-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 23-12 lead at the half.
Finally, in the third, the Outlaws started to show signs of life and after opening the third on an 8-2 run, the Redhawks’ lead was trimmed to five, and Roy-Winifred’s zone defense was giving Froid-Lake all sorts of trouble.
“They are a really tough team,” Froid-Lake head coach Josh Stentoft said of Roy-Winifred. “They know what they do well and they really pack it in (the lane), so we had a tough time getting the ball inside and had to rely on the perimeter a little more. We didn’t do a really good job of that, but it wasn’t bad.”
Froid-Lake was good enough offensively to score at least 10 points in each quarter, while it held Roy-Winifred to 31.1 percent from the field. A key spark was also provided by the bench, as well as Brett Stentoft, a starter who scored 12 points, grabbed six boards, and went 6-of-10 from the line with some key makes down the stretch.
Wivhilm added 10 points in the win and made two 3-pointers, while Blake Donsbach led the way for the Outlaws with 11 in a losing effort. Roy-Winifred will take on Belt Friday in the consolation semifinals at 4:30 p.m.
For Froid-Lake, the focus now turns to Manhattan Christian and another chance to make school history.
“They broke the curse for football,” Coach Stentoft said. “And we haven’t even been to a state championship in basketball, so for a long time, our state championship was the consolation game but these guys have been the ones to break the mold. They have been doing this stuff and playing together since they were first-graders and I have been coaching them for most of it, so it’s a special group.”
We’ll see just how special on Saturday night as Class C boys basketball fans get the undefeated state title game they have been waiting for. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
Manhattan Christian 67, Broadus 23
There are a number of reasons why Manhattan Christian is on the doorstep of winning a Class C boys state championship.
The Eagles, who played in their sixth straight state semifinal Thursday, are talented, skilled, and experienced. They are also elite on defense and that’s the reason more than any other that they will vie for the state title Saturday night at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls following a 67-23 dismantling of Broadus.
“I’ve never played in a state championship game and it feels awesome,” Leep said. “This is what we have been working towards and it feels like we deserve to be there.”
After the way the Eagles played defense, it’s hard to disagree.
Manhattan Christian was stingy in the first round, limiting Fairview to 0.72 points per possession (1.0 is considered average) in their quarterfinal win Wednesday. Yet, on Thursday, the Eagles took it to another level and were ruthlessly efficient on the defensive end, allowing just 0.36 points per possession in the first half along with forcing 12 turnovers.
“We work on (defense) in practice all the time,” Leep said. “Coach (Layne Glaus) really drills that into us. Our focus is just staying together, communicating and talking — having five guys work as one.”
It worked like a charm against Broadus and a third of Manhattan Christian’s 35 first-half points came off of turnovers (13) with nine coming from Leep, who made four total field goals, including one 3-pointer as the Eagles stormed out to a 35-12 lead.
It wasn’t until midway through the third quarter when Broadus finally connected on a trey of its own, yet the conversion came with the Hawks down 32.
Seth Amunrud, who was credited with seven points, five rebounds and four steals in the first half, added five more points quickly in the third on a 3-ball and a layup. That helped push the lead past 30 and the Eagles coasted home after taking a 60-20 lead on a triple by Sam Carlson to enact the mercy rule at the end of the third quarter.
“That wasn’t something we expected at all,” Glaus said of the mercy rule. “But you have to give credit to our guys. They were really focused and unselfish. They didn’t care about who was scoring. That’s why you saw the ball moving around so much."
Defensively, Manhattan Christian’s final numbers were downright scary. Broadus was limited to 0.38 points per possession and shot just 23 percent from the field with 22 turnovers.
“When these guys are talking and feeding off each other like that,” Glaus said. “They can be pretty tough to score on.”
Christian turned it over 11 times but shot 49 percent from the field and had three guys in double figures led by Mason Venema’s 13. Amunrud finished with 12 points and five steals, while Leep ended with 11 points, three assists, and a steal. Dillon Gee (13) was the lone Hawk that finished in double figures.
“We are just taking it one game at a time,” Leep said. “But the job isn’t done.”
The Eagles, who are seeking their first state title since 2019, will face either Froid-Lake or Roy-Winifred Saturday night at 6 p.m. for the Class C boys state basketball championship.
Melstone 50, Shields Valley 29
The Melstone Broncs are no stranger to the Class C boys state basketball tournament and with a 50-29 win over Shields Valley in loser-out action Thursday at the Four Seasons Arena, they extended their stay at the 2022 tournament for at least another day.
Bryce Grebe and the Broncs responded from a two-point loss on Wednesday to Roy-Winifred by routing Shields Valley. Grebe was one of three Melstone players to reach double figures, scoring 14. Jayson Roth added 12 and Colby Thurston wound up with 10. Nate Hogenson was the leading scorer for the Rebels with nine as they were held under 10 points in each of the four quarters.
Melstone will play the loser of Manhattan Christian and Broadus in the consolation semifinals on Friday at 3 p.m. Belt, the other winner on Thursday morning will face the losing team between Roy-Winifred and Froid-Lake. That will be at 4:30 p.m.
Belt 51, Fairview 49
Thanks to a bucket with about four seconds left on the clock, the Belt Huskies staved off elimination on Thursday in loser-out action at the Class C boys state tournament.
Belt was defeated by Broadus on Wednesday night in the opening round of the tournament at the Four Seasons Arena but responded in loser-out action by building a 13-point lead, 44-31 over Fairview after three quarters.
Yet, the Warriors battled back and scored 18 points in the fourth to even things up before Belt was able to score late for the win. Garrett Metrione led all scorers with 21 points. Bridger Vogl contributed with 11 and Reece Paulson had 10.
Hunter Sharbono had a solid outing in defeat for Fairview scoring 18 points. Kanyon Taylor also added 13 in a loss that ended the Warriors’ season.
Photos: Day 2 of the 2022 Class C boys and girls state tournaments
Melstone's Bryce Grebe
Melstone's Jayson Roth
Melstone's Bryce Grebe
Melstone's Jannes Fuessel
Belt's Reese Paulson
Belt's Garett Metrione
Belt's Aidan Bergstrom
Belt's Garett Metrione
Shields Valley's Jace Page
Shields Valley's Cole Flatt
Shields Valley's Tito Martin Foerero-Medrano
Shields Valley's Dylan Flatt
Fairview's Hunter Sharbono
Fairview's Tyler Loan
Fairview's Hunter Sharbono
Fairview's Jeff Tjelde
Box Elder's Meiyah Sutherland
Box Elder's Tayleigh Suchild
Box Elder's Annalise Johnson
Box Elder's Kyla Momberg
Melstone's Lea Petit Pasquet
Melstone's Avery Eike
Melstone's Draya Wacker
Melstone's Draya Wacker
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale's Paige Wasson
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale's Teagan Erickson
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale's Paige Wasson
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale's Shelbi LaBrie
Twin Bridges Emma Konen
Twin Bridges Allie Dale
Twin Bridges Kara Dale
Twin Bridges Emma Konen
Ekalaka's Kendall Kittlemann
Ekalaka's Nasya O'Connor
Ekalaka's Nasya O'Connor
Ekalaka's Codi Melton
Roy-Winifred's Laynee Elness
Roy-Winifred's Madeline Heggem
Roy-Winifred's Dakota Crabtree
Roy-Winifred's Laynee Elness
Manhattan Christian's Katelyn Van Kirk
Manhattan Christian's Grace Aamot
Manhattan Christian's Grace Aamot
Manhattan Christian's Bella Triemstra
Plentywood's Emma Brensdal
Plentywood's Paityn Curtiss
Plentywood's Liv Wangerin
Plentywood's Liv Wangerin
Broadus' Marcus Mader
Broadus' Dillon Gee
Broadus' Johnny Richards
Broadus' Dillon Gee shoots
Manhattan Christian's Seth Amunrud
Manhattan Christian's Mason Venema
Manhattan Christian's Logan Leep
Manhattan Christian's Ethan Venema
Roy-Winifred's Brody Geer
Roy-Winifred's Shad Boyce
Roy-Winifred's Maxime Barbieri
Roy-Winifred's Brody Geer
Froid-Lake's Javonne Nesbit
Froid-Lake's Brett Stentoft
Froid-Lake's Mason Dethman
Froid-Lake's Bode Miller
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.