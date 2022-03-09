GREAT FALLS — It’s been nearly 60 years since the Broadus Hawks won an opening round game at the Class C state tournament. In fact, head coach Mike Richards didn’t know even the exact date.
But after a 59-52 win over Belt in the first round of the 2022 Class C state tournament Wednesday at the Four Seasons Arena, he knows the Hawks are headed to the semifinals, where Manhattan Christian awaits.
“It was a big win for Broadus basketball,” Richards said. “It’s been since 1962 or 1964 that Broadus has won a first round game at the state tournament.”
Even though it’s been a long time since the Hawks won a state tournament game, their last trip to state was just last year and that experience certainly paid off as Belt, which trailed by 13 points at one point, refused to go away in the second half.
“Getting there last year was huge for us,” Richards said. “And I think the newness of it wore off and I think that really helped. That 10-point lead got away from us because Belt is a very disciplined, well-coached team and did some things to get back into the game.”
Back-to-back 3-point shots from Belt's Garrett Metrione and Bridger Vogl cut lead to four and after another hoop capped an 8-0 run, the Hawks lead was 50-48 midway through the final stanza.
Broadus was still clinging to a five-point advantage with just under three minutes to go when a steal and eventual score from Wyatt Gee extended the lead to seven and put the finishing touches on a historic win.
“We were able to get a few deflections for steals,” Richards said. “And along with being able to clean up the boards late in the game, I think that saved it for us.”
Dillon Gee was the leading scorer for Broadus with 13 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Tytan Hanson pitched in with 11, while Wyatt Gett and Johnny Richards both had eight.
Metrione was the game’s high scorer with 17 points for Belt, an effort that included three treys. Vogl finished with 13 and Keaghn McDaniel wound up with 12.
Broadus will now face Manhattan Christian Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinals. Belt will take on Fairview in loser-out action Thursday morning.
Manhattan Christian 55, Fairview 36
The Manhattan Christian Eagles came into the 2022 Class C boys state tournament with a perfect record and thanks to Seth Amunrud's perfect first half from the field, the Eagles stayed that way.
Amunrud, who was Christian's leading scorer during the season, picked up right where he left off and capped the first half by knocking down a 3-pointer as time ran out. At the time, it gave the Eagles a 32-19 lead, one that the Western C champs made stick in the second half of a 55-36 win over Fairview.
"I was just trying to take good looks," Amunrud said. "It took us a bit to get started and the main focus was just taking good looks."
While Amunrud stood out in the first half because of his offense, he started to impact the game on defense too, especially late in the third quarter. First, he notched a steal and score, then soon after another steal, Amunrud connected on another buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third, pushing Manhattan Christian's lead to 46-29.
"You just have to stay together," Amunrud said. "That was the key for us, having all five guys guarding the ball."
In 24 wins leading up to the state tournament, Manhattan Christian had just one game decided by less than 10 points and that wouldn't change Wednesday as the Eagles didn't allow Fairview to score more than 10 points in a stanza and also held the Warriors well below a point per possession (0.72) compared to 1.10 on their own.
The lead was pushed to 20 midway through the fourth after Amunrud assisted on a hoop to Ethan Venema and the Eagles didn't look back as they clinched yet another berth in the Class C state semifinals.
Amunrud finished with a game-high 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field. He also had two steals and two assists. Logan Leep added eight. Hunter Sharbono was the leading scorer for Fairview with 12.
"We have a great group of seniors leading us that have been there," Manhattan Christian head coach Layne Glaus said. "We also have some juniors behind them that have some experience too and they had a calm about them that I think settles everyone down."
Manhattan Christian will face Broadus on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.