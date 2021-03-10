BILLINGS — Unlike the blowout that took place on the same floor an hour earlier, Manhattan Christian defeated Belt 44-37 in a game that was competitive for three quarters on Wednesday afternoon, partially due to Willem Kimm’s double-double.
Manhattan Christian will advance to face Scobey on Friday at 5:30 p.m. while Belt will play in the loser-out game against Broadus.
"Defense was the key," said Manhattan Christian wing Caidin Hill. "Coach had us working on defense and we were focused on that and forcing tough outside shots. We can pressure and play the gap well, we can do it all."
Neither team found much separation in the first quarter, where Manhattan Christian leaned on big man Willem Kimm and perimeter scoring appeared to be the focus for Belt. Belt led 8-7 after one quarter.
Manhattan Christian used a full court defense much more often in the second quarter. While neither team scored particularly well, Manhattan Christian took a four point lead late in the quarter. Manhattan Christian led 16-15 at halftime.
"We got a few turnovers and pushed in transition," said Manhattan Christian coach Layne Glaus. "They're just selfless on the offensive end. Credit to Belt for being a great team, they're very disciplined."
Tebarek Hill had eight points on two three-pointers in the first half for Manhattan Christian, while Willem Kimm had six points and eight rebounds. Bridger Vogl had ten points for Belt in the first half.
Belt turned to Kaimen Evans in the third quarter, who scored three baskets in the paint. Despite Evans’s third quarter performance, it was Manhattan Christian that began to pull away late in the third quarter.
"I'm proud of these guys for being selfless and playing connected," Glaus said. "I think that showed through today."
With less than a minute remaining, Manhattan Christian’s Tebarek Hill made a three-pointer giving his team a 28-21 lead going into the fourth quarter. They continued their run into the final period, where they jumped out to a 16-point lead at the four-minute mark and maintained the lead until the final buzzer.
Tebarek Hill led Manhattan Christian with 15 points. Willem Kimm had 14 points and 11 rebounds while Caidin Hill had a well-rounded game with five points, six assists and five steals.
Belt was led by Kaimen Evans who finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Bridger Vogl had 12 points and three assists. Belt struggled from the floor as a team, shooting just 35% for the game.
Scobey blows out Broadus
The first boys game in the Class C state tournament was a 66-27 blowout by first-seed Scobey over Broadus on Wednesday afternoon, where ball movement and defense were the determining factors.
The Scobey Spartans will face the winner of Manhattan Christian and Belt on Friday at 5:30 p.m. while the Broadus Hawks will play in the loser-out game on Friday at 9 a.m..
"We've got the mindset that we're going to win it all," said Scobey guard Aidan Fishell. "I feel like we could've won it last year but didn't get that chance. So we're not going to take anything for granted, we want to walk off with the championship."
Scobey advanced all the way to the state final game in the 2020 tournament, but the game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scobey controlled the pace in the first quarter, on Wednesday, where they focused on transition offense and full court defensive pressure. Scobey forced turnovers frequently but Broadus had some success from three-point range in the first quarter.
"I think we came out with excitement and energy and nerves in the first half, we did a better job in the second," said Scobey coach Jason Wolfe. "We're making sure we're executing and we're looking forward to making it through the tournament healthy."
Scobey held an 18-10 lead after the first quarter and only built on their lead in the second. Aidan Fishell was a key distributor for Scobey, often finding Caden Handran who had ten points in the first half.
Broadus struggled to hold onto the ball, turning the ball over 12 times and trailing 36-21 at halftime. Marcus Mader carried the Hawks through the first half and finished the game with 15 points.
"Especially in the third quarter I thought we recovered well," Wolfe said. "We just did a better job keeping our man in front of us."
Scobey led 61-23 after three quarters and pulled their starters in the fourth quarter. Aidan Fishell, Parker Cromwell and Caden Handran all finished with 17 points.
Broadus turned the ball over 24 times compared to the ten turnovers committed by Scobey. Aidan Fishell had a game-high seven assists.
"Kyrie Irving was my favorite player as a kid, I used to watch his videos. So I guess I model my game off his you could say," Fishell said.
