BILLINGS —The Manhattan Christian Eagles have won third place in the Class C state tournament after beating Fort Benton 56-40 on Saturday Morning at Lockwood High School.
Coach Layne Glaus said the win came because of Caiden Hill's defensive effort in the first half, that soon carried over to the rest of the team. Hill finished with eight points and four steals.
"Caiden set the tone defensively for us, he's a great talent and a great player," Glaus said. "They played defense together, and in the second half they started to move the ball more and get some good looks."
Manhattan Christian shot 40% in the first half and improved to 48% in the second. Fort Benton shot a meager 27% for the game.
The Eagles outscored Fort Benton 14-2 to open the game and were able to maintain the lead until the final buzzer. Willem Kimm finished with a game high 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles.
"I'm proud of these guys, they're a selfless group and they put in a lot of time this year," Glaus said. "I feel lucky to coach them and I'm going to miss this group of seniors, it was a special group."
Both teams committed double-digit turnovers, but Manahattan Christian moved the ball much better, finishing with 11 assists compared to Fort Benton's five. Tebarek Hill and Caiden Hill both finished with three assists for Manhattan Christian.
As the 2020-21 season has concluded for both teams, Glaus said that it will take time to evalaute his team's strengths and weaknesses going into next season. Yet he said his team will remember the senior leadership from this season as they go forward and become upperclassmen themselves.
"It'll take a full summer to figure out our identity for next season," Glaus said. "Caiden, our point guard and leader will be missed but that's what the off-season is for."
Manhattan Christian beats Froid-Medicine Lake
Manhattan Christian has advanced after it's 56-51 win over Froid-Medicine Lake Saturday morning. The consolation final will be played 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon against Fort Benton.
Manhattan Christian had a 25-point scoring output in the fourth quarter to push itself past Froid-Medicine Lake. Manhattan Christian also shot 67% from the free throw line and forced 15 turnovers in the game.
Seth Amunrund led the way for Manhattan Christian with 16 points and six steals. Caidin Hill had 15 points while Logan Leep added ten. Javonne Nesbit finished with 18 points for Froid-Medicine Lake.
Fort Benton advances to consolation final
Fort Benton defeated Belt in Laurel 61-52 and are set to face Manhattan Christian in the consolation final. The winner will recieve third place honors in the state tournament.
Outside scoring was key in Fort Benton's victory. Fort Benton shot 32% from long-range and 48% from the field. Fort Benton was led by Hayden Diekhans who finished with 14 points and ten rebounds.
Cody Evans had 12 points and five rebounds for Fort Benton, while Belt was led by Aidan McDaniel who finished with a game-high 18 points. Bridger Vogl and Kaimen Evans both finished with 11 points for Belt.
