GREAT FALLS — The Melstone Broncs are no stranger to the Class C boys state basketball tournament and with a 50-29 win over Shields Valley in loser-out action Thursday at the Four Seasons Arena, they extended their stay at the 2022 tournament for at least another day.
Bryce Grebe and the Broncs responded from a two-point loss on Wednesday to Roy-Winifred by routing Shields Valley. Grebe was one of three Melstone players to reach double figures, scoring 14. Jayson Roth added 12 and Colby Thurston wound up with 10. Nate Hogenson was the leading scorer for the Rebels with nine as they were held under 10 points in each of the four quarters.
Melstone will play the loser of Manhattan Christian and Broadus in the consolation semifinals on Friday at 3 p.m. Belt, the other winner on Thursday morning will face the losing team between Roy-Winifred and Froid-Lake. That will be at 4:30 p.m.
Belt 51, Fairview 49
Thanks to a bucket with about four seconds left on the clock, the Belt Huskies staved off elimination on Thursday in loser-out action at the Class C boys state tournament.
Belt was defeated by Broadus on Wednesday night in the opening round of the tournament at the Four Seasons Arena but responded in loser-out action by building a 13-point lead, 44-31 over Fairview after three quarters.
Yet, the Warriors battled back and scored 18 points in the fourth to even things up before Belt was able to score late for the win. Garrett Metrione led all scorers with 21 points. Bridger Vogl contributed with 11 and Reece Paulson had 10.
Hunter Sharbono had a solid outing in defeat for Fairview scoring 18 points. Kanyon Taylor also added 13 in a loss that ended the Warriors’ season.
Photos: Day 2 of the 2022 Class C boys and girls state tournaments
Melstone's Bryce Grebe
Melstone's Jayson Roth
Melstone's Bryce Grebe
Melstone's Jannes Fuessel
Belt's Reese Paulson
Belt's Garett Metrione
Belt's Aidan Bergstrom
Belt's Garett Metrione
Shields Valley's Jace Page
Shields Valley's Cole Flatt
Shields Valley's Tito Martin Foerero-Medrano
Shields Valley's Dylan Flatt
Fairview's Hunter Sharbono
Fairview's Tyler Loan
Fairview's Hunter Sharbono
Fairview's Jeff Tjelde
Box Elder's Meiyah Sutherland
Box Elder's Tayleigh Suchild
Box Elder's Annalise Johnson
Box Elder's Kyla Momberg
Melstone's Lea Petit Pasquet
Melstone's Avery Eike
Melstone's Draya Wacker
Melstone's Draya Wacker
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale's Paige Wasson
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale's Teagan Erickson
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale's Paige Wasson
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale's Shelbi LaBrie
Twin Bridges Emma Konen
Twin Bridges Allie Dale
Twin Bridges Kara Dale
Twin Bridges Emma Konen
Ekalaka's Kendall Kittlemann
Ekalaka's Nasya O'Connor
Ekalaka's Nasya O'Connor
Ekalaka's Codi Melton
Roy-Winifred's Laynee Elness
Roy-Winifred's Madeline Heggem
Roy-Winifred's Dakota Crabtree
Roy-Winifred's Laynee Elness
