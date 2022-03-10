Melstone's Bryce Grebe

Melstone's Bryce Grebe shoots past the Shields Valley defense during Thursday's Boys Class C State Basketball Tournament in Great Falls.

GREAT FALLS — The Melstone Broncs are no stranger to the Class C boys state basketball tournament and with a 50-29 win over Shields Valley in loser-out action Thursday at the Four Seasons Arena, they extended their stay at the 2022 tournament for at least another day.

Bryce Grebe and the Broncs responded from a two-point loss on Wednesday to Roy-Winifred by routing Shields Valley. Grebe was one of three Melstone players to reach double figures, scoring 14. Jayson Roth added 12 and Colby Thurston wound up with 10. Nate Hogenson was the leading scorer for the Rebels with nine as they were held under 10 points in each of the four quarters.

Melstone will play the loser of Manhattan Christian and Broadus in the consolation semifinals on Friday at 3 p.m. Belt, the other winner on Thursday morning will face the losing team between Roy-Winifred and Froid-Lake. That will be at 4:30 p.m. 

Belt 51, Fairview 49 

Thanks to a bucket with about four seconds left on the clock, the Belt Huskies staved off elimination on Thursday in loser-out action at the Class C boys state tournament.

Belt's Reese Paulson is fouled by Fairview's Jeff Tjelde on his way for a layup during Thursday's Boys Class C State Basketball Tournament in Great Falls.

Belt was defeated by Broadus on Wednesday night in the opening round of the tournament at the Four Seasons Arena but responded in loser-out action by building a 13-point lead, 44-31 over Fairview after three quarters.

Yet, the Warriors battled back and scored 18 points in the fourth to even things up before Belt was able to score late for the win. Garrett Metrione led all scorers with 21 points. Bridger Vogl contributed with 11 and Reece Paulson had 10.

Hunter Sharbono had a solid outing in defeat for Fairview scoring 18 points. Kanyon Taylor also added 13 in a loss that ended the Warriors’ season.

