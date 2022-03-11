GREAT FALLS — All four divisions will be represented Saturday night at the Class C boys state tournament as Melstone and Belt each defeated divisional rivals Broadus and Roy-Winifred Friday at the Four Seasons Arena to advance to the third-place game.
The consolation game will pit the South vs the North, while the state championship will feature the Western C against the Eastern C.
Here's a recap of day three at the Class C boys state tournament.
Belt wins rubber match against Roy-Winifred
Belt is used to winning games at the Class C boys state tournament but after knocking off Roy-Winifred 38-34 Friday night, the Huskies will have the chance to win their first state tournament trophy since 2016, when they took third.
Playing their way into that opportunity was easier said than done. Roy-Winifred built an 8-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and the Northern C Divisional champs were in front 20-10 before a Garrett Metrione 3-pointer just before the first-half buzzer cut the deficit to 20-13.
"He's just a fighter," Belt head coach Kyle Paulson said. "He comes from a tremendous family and he's just tough. I don't know how else to describe him. He's kind of the heart and soul of our team."
It wasn't the last big shot from Metrione either.
After the Outlaws took a 27-21 lead into the third quarter, Belt responded with a 10-0 run that included the go-ahead 3-pointer by Metrione. Once the Huskies grabbed the lead, they didn't relinquish it and iced the win at the free throw line.
"I just admire these guys so much for their fight," Paulson said. "We have played (Roy-Winifred) five times this season and this was the rubber match."
Now, the Huskies have their sights set on ending a six-year drought without a state trophy.
"We have come up empty on our last few trips," Paulson said. "So we are focused on bringing back some hardware."
Metrione led the Huskies and all scorers with a game-high 14. Bridger Vogl added 11 to go along with seven boards. Blake Donsbach and Shad Boyce each wound up with 10 for Roy-Winifred.
Belt and Melstone will play Saturday at 3 p.m. for third place.
Melstone 48, Broadus 40
The goal this week for the Melstone boys basketball team was always to reach Saturday night at the Class C boys state tournament.
To get there, the Broncs would have to conquer a familiar foe: Broadus and in the third overtime game between the Southern C rivals this season, Melstone came out on top 48-40, clinching their spot in the third-place game on Saturday night.
"Our goal was always to reach Saturday night," Melstone head coach Jason Grebe said. "Whether it was in the championship or the consolation. We won it in (2006) and got third in (2018). I told them 'Let's go win another trophy.'"
Getting that opportunity meant battling Broadus, the champion of the Southern C for 36 minutes, however, the start couldn't have been better for Melstone as the Broncs scored the first seven points.
Broadus led just once in the game, in the first half, but the Broncs, on the strength of 10 first-half points from Jayson Roth, who started 4-for-4 from the field, took a 25-22 lead into the half.
The lead remained three points after three quarters and with Melstone holding a 38-35 lead, the Broncs started stalling and despite a chorus of boos in the Four Seasons Arena, they milked three minutes off the clock.
"They went into that zone and we don't play really well against that," Grebe said. "So I said until you man us, we are just going to stand there. The shot clock goes in next year."
Eventually, Broadus switched its defense and pulled even later in the stanza on a hoop by Wyatt Gee. The Hawks did get a game-winning shot off at the buzzer, but it bounced off the rim, sending the two teams to a third overtime game this season.
"We have played them five times," Grebe said. "And that's the kind of game it has been every single time. We just matchup well against each other."
So what proved to be the difference? It was Melstone's discipline. The Broncs earned trips to the free throw in the extra session, then held Broadus without a field goal to wrap up the eight-point win.
"I told the guys, give it everything you've got," Melstone senior Bryce Grebe said of the overtime. "It's do or die. We were able to stop them and make some free throws."
Roth finished the game with 15 points, while Grebe added nine points, seven rebounds, two blocks and three steals. Marcus Mader led Broadus with 14. Dillon Gee pitched in with eight.
"It feels great," Grebe said of reaching Saturday night. "I feel like we worked really hard tonight. Getting a trophy at state would be huge for us."
