BILLINGS — The Scobey Spartans reached the state title game in 2020, but the game was cancelled due to the pandemic. They reached the championship game again on Saturday night, where they were crowned Class C state champions.
The Spartans had a dominant performance defeating the Twin Bridges Falcons 64-27 for their 54th consecutive victory. Jayce Tande led the way with 15 points on five 3-pointers, an effort spirited by last year's senior class that did not get to play.
"We wanted to get back here and back to this moment, we did it for last year's seniors that didn't get to play," said Tande. "We've been playing since kindergarten, we just read each other well."
The Spartans looked sharp from the opening tip on both sides of the court. Ball movement, 3-point shot making and defensive pressure led the Spartans to a 40-11 halftime lead.
Meanwhile, Twin Bridges struggled to take care of the ball, concluding the first half with 13 turnovers and scoring just four points in the second quarter. Twin Bridges' star big man Charlie Kruer was locked down by the Scobey defense throughout the game.
"We had an idea what they would do from watching their last two games, so we knew if we got some open looks and got them early we'd be good to go," said Scobey coach Jason Wolfe.
Twin Bridges appeared intent on running a zone defense that frequently left shooters open. While the win was still within reach for Twin Bridges, Scobey ran a full court trap and appeared much more adaptive.
The second half did not look much better for Twin Bridges either, where they trailed by 41 points after three quarters. The running-clock rule took effect late in the third quarter.
The Spartans played the best defense they have played all tournament, and they were equally as eye-opening on the offensive end. The Spartans shot 50% from three-point range, knocking down 12 in the game.
"Last year was heartbreaking especially for our seniors, we missed this experience and that's what we've been talking about all season, getting back here to finish it," Wolfe said.
Twin Bridges shot 36% on the game, making only two of their fourteen attempts from the three-point line. Charlie Kruer led the Falcons in scoring with ten points.
In addition to Tande's 15 points, Parker Cromwell had 14 points while Caden Handran had seven points, ten assists and six rebounds for the Spartans. The Spartans only turned the ball over seven times in the game.
"We brought energy and excitement and just played with that," Tande said. "I hadn't shot good all tournament and I knew I'd start hitting eventually, I just felt it."
Manhattan Christian 56, Fort Benton 40
The Manhattan Christian Eagles won third place after beating Fort Benton.
Coach Layne Glaus said the win came because of Caiden Hill's defensive effort in the first half, that soon carried over to the rest of the team. Hill finished with eight points and four steals.
"Caiden set the tone defensively for us, he's a great talent and a great player," Glaus said. "They played defense together, and in the second half they started to move the ball more and get some good looks."
Manhattan Christian shot 40% in the first half and improved to 48% in the second. Fort Benton shot a meager 27%.
The Eagles outscored Fort Benton 14-2 to open the game and were able to maintain the lead until the final buzzer. Willem Kimm finished with a game high 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles.
"I'm proud of these guys, they're a selfless group and they put in a lot of time this year," Glaus said. "I feel lucky to coach them and I'm going to miss this group of seniors, it was a special group."
Both teams committed double-digit turnovers, but Manhattan Christian moved the ball much better, finishing with 11 assists to Fort Benton's five. Tebarek Hill and Caiden Hill both finished with three assists for Manhattan Christian.
As the 2020-21 season has concluded for both teams, Glaus said that it will take time to evaluate his team's strengths and weaknesses going into next season. Yet he said his team will remember the senior leadership from this season as they go forward and become upperclassmen themselves.
"It'll take a full summer to figure out our identity for next season," Glaus said. "Caiden, our point guard and leader will be missed but that's what the off-season is for."
Manhattan Christian 56, Froid-Medicine Lake 51
Manhattan Christian advanced after its win over Froid-Medicine Lake on Saturday morning.
Manhattan Christian had a 25-point scoring output in the fourth quarter to push itself past Froid-Medicine Lake. Manhattan Christian also shot 67% from the free throw line and forced 15 turnovers in the game.
Seth Amunrund led the way for Manhattan Christian with 16 points and six steals. Caidin Hill had 15 points while Logan Leep added ten. Javonne Nesbit finished with 18 points for Froid-Medicine Lake.
Fort Benton 61, Belt 52
Fort Benton defeated Belt in Laurel 61-52 and are set to face Manhattan Christian in the consolation final. The winner will recieve third place honors in the state tournament.
Outside scoring was key in Fort Benton's victory. Fort Benton shot 32% from long-range and 48% from the field. Fort Benton was led by Hayden Diekhans who finished with 14 points and ten rebounds.
Cody Evans had 12 points and five rebounds for Fort Benton, while Belt was led by Aidan McDaniel who finished with a game-high 18 points. Bridger Vogl and Kaimen Evans both finished with 11 points for Belt.
