GREAT FALLS — When asked to describe their state championship basketball team, multiple Manhattan Christian players used the same word: selfless.
Selfless is one way to describe the way Manhattan Christian played in its 55-35 win over Froid-Lake in the Class C boys state championship game Saturday night at the Four Seasons Arena.
Another apt description is elite, which is what the Eagles were on defense, as they held an explosive Froid-Lake offense that averaged 70 points to just 35, as well as 0.69 points per possession, all while holding the Redhawks to 28 percent shooting from the field.
“We talk with our boys almost every single day about Jesus, joy, and serving others,” Manhattan Christian head coach Layne Glaus said. “When you put others in front of yourself, special things happen.”
And it showed on the defensive end. Despite Froid-Lake boasting two of most talented scorers in the state — Mason Dethman and Javonne Nesbit — the Redhawks were never able to get any sort of sustained offense.
In the first half, the Eagles jumped out to an 11-5 lead thanks to a first-quarter triple from Logan Leep. The senior, Leep, connected on another trey in the second as Manhattan Christian built a 27-11 advantage.
“This is amazing,” Leep said after the game. “It’s everything I could have ever dreamed of.”
Making that dream a reality, wasn’t easy though but as Leep explained, defense is worked on so frequently by the Eagles, it’s become second nature.
“It’s about all five guys working together,” Leep said. “We have been through some adversity this year and the past few years. But we just came together and played for each other.”
In other words, the Eagles, were elite, because of their willingness to sacrifice for each other.
“It was all about the team, " Seth Amunrud said. "We didn't care who scored or got the credit. We kept our eye on the prize and it’s not just about one person. It’s about everyone. It’s one family, playing together for the entire game.”
The team put forth a special effort, but Leep and Amunrud were special in their own right offensively. Amunrud wound up with 18 points and was 9-for-10 from the free throw line. Leep, who made four 3-pointers, finished with 16. Ethan Venema was also key and notched nine points and 11 rebounds.
“I’m so proud of this team,” Amunrud said. “We played our best basketball here this week at the state tournament.”
Froid-Lake didn’t have any double-digit scorers in the loss. Nesbit and Dethman each wound up with eight. However, it was still the best finish the Redhawks have ever had at the Class C state tournament.
“We were worried about their defense,” Froid-Lake head coach Josh Stentoft said. “We didn’t make shots tonight and they did. But I’m really proud of this team. We are going to learn from this, come back, get in the weight room and do our best to get back here.”
For the Eagles, the win capped a perfect 27-0 season and after sweeping through the tournament with an average margin of victory of 27 points, Manhattan Christian left no doubt.
“We were surprised we did that in some respects,” Glaus said of the Eagles’ championship game effort. “(Froid-Lake) is such a talented team, but our guys communicated, they talked on defense and for our guys to be good on defense, it has to be five guys working together as one and that’s what they did.”
Belt 47, Melstone 22
It had been six years since the Belt Huskies brought home a trophy from the Class C boys state tournament.
That was until a 47-22 win over Melstone Saturday at the Four Seasons Arena, which meant the Huskies finished in the top three for the first time since taking third in 2016.
Garrett Metrione paced the Huskies again in the consolation final, scoring 18 points and connecting on four 3-pointers in a game in which Belt never trailed and led by as many as 25 points.
"It feels amazing," Metrione said. "We have been working so hard for this and we didn't get exactly what we wanted, but it's awesome to bring back some hardware."
The Huskies have been regulars at the state tournament over the years and Metrione watched his brother win a state championship with the Huskies in 2015.
Yet, with a number of key players returning, the Huskies are hoping to use this as a springboard to winning even more trophies in the future.
"This is huge for us," Metrione said. "We have most of our starting lineup coming back and it's nice to know we are going to have that. We just need to keep working."
Belt led just 8-4 after the first quarter but scored 12 in the second to take a 20-8 lead into the half. Then, the Huskies scored 27 second-half points to run away with the third-place game.
Bridger Vogl added seven points and seven rebounds in the win. Reece Paulson pitched in with five points and four steals, as well as two assists. Melstone was limited to just 29 percent shooting from the field and 0.55 points per possession compared to 1.29 for the Huskies. Bryce Grebe, a junior, led the Broncs with six, a total matched by Jayson Roth.
