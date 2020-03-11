MISSOULA — It’s been 70 years since the Fort Benton took its lone state boys basketball title, a win in the 1950 State B championship over Fairfield.
It’s been 60 seasons since its last state championship appearance, where it lost to Ronan. The second of those streaks can be broken this year, as the Longhorns downed Twin Bridges, 48-39, to move into the State C semifinals for the first time in at least 25 years on Wednesday at Dahlberg Arena.
“We knew it would be tough. Twin Bridges is a great team, and they’ve fought all year long. They come out of the division that they do, you know they’re going to be good,” Fort Benton head coach Tyler Pasha said. “We made free throws down the stretch, and that was huge.”
Fort Benton, in fact, made six straight to end the game after star junior forward Hayden Diekhans hit a 3-pointer to break a 39-39 tie with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns were having trouble getting much of anything going offensively and badly missed a shot earlier in that possession.
Hayden Diekhans gets buckets, man. He hits a triple and Fort Benton leads 42-39 with 1:02. Longhorns got a big offensive board on this possession too #mtscores pic.twitter.com/nFH4gqUMPP— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) March 11, 2020
But a big offensive rebound turned into a critical shot and a Twin Bridges turnover with 31 seconds left helped end the Falcons chances to move on in the winners bracket. Diekhans finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
“My teammates trusted me,” Diekhans said of his late dagger. “I missed a few to start, but I knew I was going to knock it down. I kept shooting.”
Bryce Nye nearly led the Falcons to a comeback win after they went down by five points in the middle of the final period. Nye scored Twin Bridges’ final eight points of the game and tied the game at 39 with 2:03 left on a pair of free throws.
The 5-foot-8 senior scored scored 15 points and had seven steals in the loss. Twin Bridges was without senior post and Montana Tech signee Nate Konen, though he did go through warmups and was dressed out for the game.
Bryce Nye. Big triple. Check out that head fake. My goodness. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/MfhYmwDeqR— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) March 11, 2020
“Give Fort Benton credit, we’re usually a pretty good offensive team and they just came out and played good defense and shut us down,” Twin Bridges head coach Josh Keller said. “We only scored 39 points and we’re not going to beat a good team only scoring 39 points.”
Charlie Kruer and Tate Smith each had seven points for the Falcons, while Garett Diekhans added on 14 points, nine rebounds and six blocks for Fort Benton.
The Falcons drop to a loser-out game against Jordan, at 9 a.m. Thursday, while the Longhorns will take on Fairview in the semifinal that evening at 6:30 p.m.
Manhattan Christian 70, Melstone 38
In the blink of an eye the Manhattan Christian boys basketball team scored 20 points.
Leading Melstone by two in the final first-round game of the Class C championship with a hair over five minutes left in the third quarter, the Eagles proceeded to rip off a 24-2 run to sink the Broncs.
Sam Leep scored 25 points for Manhattan Christian in the 70-38 win that put the defending state champions in the Class C semifinals for the fifth-straight year.
AT HALF: @mcsboysbball 31, @Melstone_Broncs 24— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) March 12, 2020
How about this shot to beat the buzzer from Melstone’s Tyler Kombol? #mtscores pic.twitter.com/ONFllGqgfc
“Just some experience and leadership from some of the guys that have been there kinda buckled in,” Manhattan Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said. “It was kinda a rough start … we took a few out of character shots, just a few things, a few first-game state tournament things. We still have some young guys on this team.”
For a team that’s been in three-straight state title games, getting through the first round has become almost a given. But this is a different group than the Caleb Bellach-led teams of the past, though the style has not changed.
The Eagles are uptempo and take a lot of shots, a flurry of which helped down Melstone during the second half. But defense leads to offense and 24 turnovers by the Broncs helped give Manhattan Christian the space it needed.
The Eagles had just five total turnovers and only two in the second half.
“I thought overall we were really patient,” Bellach said of his defense. “I knew they were kinda try to die the tempo a little bit in the half court, take a little time off before they attacked.”
Sam Leep, for three. Such a smooth stroke. All the sudden it’s 44-30 Manhattan Christian #mtscores pic.twitter.com/ZkBpPAdEt5— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) March 12, 2020
Leep hit four triples and 9 of 11 free throws while dishing out a pair of assists and tallying four steams. Josiah Amunrud scored 16 points, while Caidin Hill nearly had a triple double for the Eagles, finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Shayden Cooke had an impressive game for Melstone, scoring 18 points on 8 of 11 shooting and tallying six rebounds, but poor shooting and the aforementioned turnovers doomed the Broncs.
Manhattan Christian will take on Scobey in an 8 p.m. Thursday semifinal, while Melstone faces off against Belt in the 10:30 a.m. loser-out game.
“Everybody’s confident in what Coach Bellach is drawing up for us and we’re confident in our stuff,” Leep said. “We play together and I think that’s a big part of it.”
Scobey 51, Belt 23
There was no first-round state Class C letdown for Scobey this year.
A year removed from being bounced to the losers bracket by Arlee, the Spartans had little trouble against Belt on Wednesday, topping the Huskies 51-23 to move to the state semifinals.
“I was out there watching the third place game (last year) it’s a weird feeling, because you know you can be out there, it’s not a good feeling in your gut,” Scobey junior Caden Handran said. “It was motivation throughout the summer. You want to get back, I want to be in that championship game. I don’t want to be in that third-place game.”
Scobey responded last year to take third at the tournament and had a similarly disappointing result at the 2017-18 tournament, losing closely, again, to Arlee before eventually finishing fourth. That time it was in the state semifinals, a place where they again find themselves.
A third-place finish won’t satisfy any of three seniors and six juniors on the roster who have had all sorts of disappointment during their careers.
“We’re all in the gym, all the time,” Handran said. “Not just games for fun. We’re competitive. We know what it takes to get back … I think we all know what we’ve got to do.”
Scobey was efficient against Belt, scoring 51 points on just 33 total field goals. Handran scored 14 points and hauled in 13 rebounds in just 26 minutes. He also had four blocks, three steals and three assists.
Montana State Billings and Montana Tech, Handran said, have shown interest in him coming to play for them in the future and he also heard early on from Montana and Montana State. The junior still has a final AAU circuit this summer and will likely make some sort of decision later on in the process.
Brayden Cromwell added on 12 points for Scobey, while Bridger Vogl had seven points for Belt. The Huskies shot just 10 of 38 from the field and were limited to 1 of 13 shooting from behind the arc.
Fairview 47, Jordan 31
The path to the state title starts with an opening-round win, and that’s exactly how Fairview kicked off the Class C boys state tournament.
Getting off to a hot start that included an impressive dunk from Josh Herron, the Warriors were able to down the Jordan, the top seed from the Southern C, 47-31.
“That was a good feeling, I wasn’t sure if I was gonna get it because I thought they were going to catch me,” Herron said. “I was hoping to get another one later in the game, but it didn’t happen. That’s okay.”
Nifty play gets Trevor Karst a bucket. 9-5 Warriors #mtscores pic.twitter.com/2m8midIvND— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) March 11, 2020
Alex Schriver scored 13 points to lead Fairview in the win, including three first-half triples that helped build a six-point halftime lead. Cody Asbeck added on seven points, including a first-half buzzer beater under the basket, nine rebounds and three assists.
Jordan took a 16-15 lead with under six minutes to go in the second quarter, but Schriver found the bottom of the net from behind the arc and the Warriors retook the lead for good as they finished the half on a 9-2 run.
Fairview didn't find the bottom of the net on any of its five second-half 3-point attempts, but was able to limit Jordan to 2 of 14 shooting in the final quarter to preserve the win.
“We made a few adjustments in the second half on the defensive end, we were trying to hedge those on-ball screens all the time, they decided to go under and out big man was out of position,” Fairview head coach Ty Hurley said. “Offensively we were just trying to get the ball in the hands of our best offensive players and that’s what we did in the second half.”
Douglas Murnion finished 6 of 11 for 12 points and nine rebounds to lead the Mustangs. Dawson Murnion added on 11 points for Jordan.
The Mustangs turned the ball over 18 times and hit just 13 of its 28 shots overall.
Fairview moves to 23-2 and will face Fort Benton in the state semifinals on Thursday night.
