MISSOULA — For the first time in three seasons, Manhattan Christian will not be in the state title game.
Scobey used a 27-9 run that spanned the second and the first four minutes of the third quarter to down the Eagles 77-39. Manhattan Christian, the defending state champions, moves to a loser-out game against Twin Bridges.
It is the first time since 2011 that Scobey has been in the state title game and just the fourth time in school history.
The Spartans will tip off against Fairview on Saturday night at 6 p.m.
“It’s good and we know a couple of those guys, it’s just really chippy so it gets really fun,” junior Scobey guard Aidan Fishell said. “Beating them by that much is kind of a treat, I guess.”
Fishell was brilliant in the win, scoring 26 points on 9 of 14 shooting while also tallying five rebounds, five steals and three assists.
He was key throughout the evening and whenever Manhattan Christian tried to build any momentum, he had his hand in a play to get the Spartans moving in the right direction. Fishell, though, did not have too many funks he needed to pull Scobey out of.
After going down 6-2 early, the Spartans went on a 9-2 burst to take the lead. They never trailed again and the Eagles had no answers for the Scobey attack.
Manhattan Christian has relied on its transition game and easy buckets inside, but could not find either one of those things often in the game. The Eagles instead muddled through half-court sets, not finding much of any space or room to work with.
“Once those easy buckets went away, we weren’t great at getting easy buckets in the half court with execution,” Manhattan Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said. “I’ll take some of the blame for that. We didn’t have sets to go to and plays to run to get those and it just stuck out tonight.”
Sam Leep and Josiah Amunrud were held to just 22 combined points on 7 of 18 shooting. Manhattan Christian shot just 13 of 49 from the field and 4 of 23 from beyond the 3-point line.
Scobey, meanwhile, was an exceedingly efficient 29 of 50 from the field and 16 of 23 from the free throw line.
Shooting 58% from the field and nearly 70% from the free throw lines are winning numbers and helped Scobey knock off what’s become a perennial powerhouse.
Scobey will take on Fairview in what will be an all-Eastern C state final.
“We’re pretty good friends with those guys and we were talking to them today and we wanted to see them there,” Fishell said. “The east kinda finally gets to show out in the championship. It should be a good one.”
Fairview 44, Fort Benton 37
For just the third time in school history, Fairview is headed to the state championship.
Trailing by two points halfway through the fourth quarter, Kanyon Taylor knocked down four-straight free throws to give the Warriors the lead and Fairview knocked off previously unbeaten Fort Benton, 44-37, in the semifinals of the State C boys basketball tournament Thursday night at Dahlberg Arena.
It’s the first time since 2015 the Warriors have been in the championship, when it lost to Belt. Fairview’s lone state title came in 2012 against Highwood.
“Whenever it got close, none of our boys wavered, they stayed calm no matter what,” Fairview head coach Ty Hurley said. “They hit some hard shots, some real tough shots.”
Early on, it seemed like Fort Benton’s game to lose. The Longhorns found some early momentum and Garett Diekans hit a shot right before the first-quarter buzzer to pull within a point. It turned into a 10-2 run and with under two minutes left in the first half, Fort Benton led by seven and looked to start pulling away.
But Fairview senior Cody Asbeck had other ideas. He hit a shot with 13 seconds left in the second quarter to pull the Warriors within a possession. Asbeck then proceeded to finish through contact on Fairview’s first third-quarter possession.
It helped set the tone for a physical, back-and-forth second half.
“Fairview is a great team, they play amazing defense … you gotta give it to them,” Fort Benton head coach Tyler Pasha said. “They wanted it a little more tonight, frankly. It really seemed like that at times. A few shots fall here and there and it’s a different game.”
The Longhorns opened up a five-point lead late in the third quarter, but Fairview was able to respond and finally took the lead on Taylor’s aforementioned free throws.
It came down to defense and Fairview was happy with how they were able to respond late in the game.
“In the huddle we kept saying we were one stop away from flipping the script,” Asbeck said. “It took us the first couple possessions in the fourth quarter to get that stop. Once we got that, our confidence just soared.
“We knew we had them on the ropes and we had to finish it.”
Josh Herron scored 13 points and hauled in eight rebounds for the Warriors, while Asbeck had 10 points, five rebounds, a block and a steal. Fairview shot 17 of 38 (44.7%) from the field, while Fort Benton hit 16 of 35 field goal attempts.
The Warriors will get a day off before the state title game on Saturday night, while Fort Benton will look to keep its state tournament alive with a loser-out game against Belt at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
“The whole town is gonna be here and it’s just gonna be fun,” Hurley said. “We’d love to get another one.”
LOSER OUT
Belt 44, Melstone 31
Aidan McDaniel recorded a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double and the Huskies shook off a bad start to the tournament and got past the Broncs to move to the consolation semifinals.
McDaniel added four assists and a pair of steals. Bridger Vogl scored 14 points for Belt, which assisted on 12 of its 16 field goals. The Huskies will play Fairview/Fort Benton at 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
Shayden Cooke had 14 points and six rebounds to lead the Broncs. Melstone shot just 10 of 34 as a team.
Twin Bridges 61, Jordan 42
Following a disappointing loss to Fort Benton in the first round, the Falcons were able to bounce the Mustangs in the loser-out bout.
Charlie Kruer scored 23 points and hauled in five rebounds to lead Twin Bridges, which fell late to the Longhorns on Wednesday afternoon. The Falcons got off to a hot start and used a big third quarter to extend its lead.
Edward Murnion had 18 points and seven rebounds for Jordan, while Keenan Murnion added 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
The Falcons will play either Manhattan Christian or Scobey in the consolation semifinals on Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.
