MISSOULA — Twin Bridges head coach Josh Keller had a very specific request for junior Falcon 6-foot-5 post Matthew Kaiser right before they left for a Class C boys state consolation semifinal game against Manhattan Christian.
In the Western C divisional tournament matchup against the Eagles, Kaiser had 22 points and 20 rebounds in a seven-point loss. Keller asked him to do it again.
Kaiser complied, scoring 19 points and hauling in 21 rebounds in a 67-53 win over the Eagles. So, maybe not quite 20 points, but pretty close.
"(Keller) took me out at the end of the game and Charlie (Kruer) got a few free throws I wanted, so I was bummed about that," Kaiser said half-seriously. "He got the 20 points. We got the win, that's all that really matters."
Speaking of free throws, Kaiser and Kruer finished 19 of 22 combined at the line, which helped keep a strong Eagles team at bay. Kruer finished with 21 points, four rebounds and two assists and had several key stretches where he provided a big boost to the Falcon offense.
Twin Bridges shot well as team, hitting 57.9% of its first half field goals on the way to a 34-29 halftime lead. A 10-2 run helped the Falcons build its lead, which it did relinquish after being tied 27-27 with under four minutes to go in the first half.
Manhattan Christian, meanwhile, struggled to get anything going offensively, continuing a trend from Thursday night's semifinal loss to Scobey. After a fairly strong first half, the Eagles had a nightmare second half, hitting just 7 of its 31 shots.
Manhattan Christian was just 1 of 15 from 3-point range over the final two quarters. Defense kept the Eagles in the game over the first half, including a switch to a zone look in the second quarter that caused all sorts of problems for the Falcons.
"It was really ferocious defense and they were doing a great job," Twin Bridges head coach Josh Keller said. "They were taking away some of our two guard action, so we decided to get the ball out that corner, they were trapping us in the corner.
"We moved everything up a little ways, made a few adjustments and then what really helped was we were getting near the end of the quarter and we were able to pull them out of it a little bit."
Manhattan Christian was a team the Falcons wanted to face, too. Last year the Eagles bounced Twin Bridges in the Western C divisional, on the way to a championship in that tournament and then a state C title.
On Saturday night in the third-place game, the Falcons will have a chance at another revenge game, this time against Fort Benton. The Longhorns bounced the Falcons in the first round of the tournament.
"Two losses, we can turn it two wins," Kaiser said. "We got lucky that we get to play them tomorrow. If we can win, that will be really nice."
Fort Benton 47, Belt 37
Hayden Diekhans scored 19 points, recorded seven rebounds and tallied five steals as Fort Benton advanced to the third-place game with a 47-37 win over Belt.
The Huskies were not able to shake off a slow first quarter in which the hit just 1 of its first seven shots. The Longhorn's length and athleticism also seemed to frustrate the Huskies, much like its game against Scobey in the first round of the tournament.
Belt started to have a few shots go down, but Fort Benton held a 23-14 lead at halftime. Diekhans and his brother, Garett Diekhans, both had monster second halves.
Garrett Diekhans had nine of his 13 points and eight of his 12 rebounds after halftime. As a team the Longhorns shot 9 of 20 in the second half and hit 16 of 24 free throws.
Aidan McDaniel was strong for Belt, scoring 14 points while playing all 32 minutes of the game. Kaimen Evans added on 15 points on 6 of 11 shooting. Belt was just 12 of 38 from the field and 2 of 15 from behind the 3-point arc.
Fort Benton will meet Twin Bridges in the third-place game, which tips at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
