FRENCHTOWN — Both the Libby and Stevensville boys were looking to bounce back on Saturday from a Friday loss at the Western A Tip-Off tournament in Frenchtown.
Libby succeeded in a 35-29 slugfest against the Yellowjackets.
But Stevi senior Tanner Pendergast showcased why first-year coach Nate Fry expects the upperclassman to be a leader on his squad — even in a loss.
The Loggers had extended a 19-16 halftime lead to 23-16 nearing the midway point of the third quarter and coach Fry called a timeout. He implored his team to switch from its set offense into an attack mode.
Pendergast answered.
"We were trying to be real patient running that offense, but when the other team kind of figures out what you're doing, you gotta be aggressive," Fry said. "We told them to be aggressive and make a play, get to the rim and break it down.
"He made a couple huge plays to get us back in it."
Pendergast, who was also a team captain for the rebuilding Stevensville football team, scored all 10 of his team's points in the third quarter, powering his game-high 14-point total. With 4:28 remaining in the frame, he started his own personal run.
He started with an old-fashioned three-point play that pulled Stevi within four, 23-19. After Ryan Goodman hit a jumper for Libby on the other end, Pendergast answered back with a short-corner shot to make it 25-21. Two possessions later, he hit a couple free throws to pull within two. A Pendergast pull-up 3-pointer with a defender in his face that landed gave the Yellowjackets a 26-25 lead at the end of three quarters.
"Tanner's definitely that along with (senior) Gavin (Rahl), they just bring the emotional leadership and toughness," said Fry. "They're a good group, they work hard, they like each other. Skill-wise, we have a lot to work on, but effort-wise it's there."
Libby, though, countered with a three-quarter-court trap in the fourth frame that foiled Stevensville's hopes of a split record to start the season at the tourney.
"They're quick, and their pressure — it was pretty intense pressure. We didn't space it and attack it the way you need to attack," Fry said of the fourth quarter. "We got a little tentative and that's when you throw it away."
A couple steals and transition fouls turned into free points for the Loggers in the fourth. Libby connected on 8-of-10 free throws in the quarter to take the win. Meanwhile, Stevi shot just 1-for-6 from the line in the final period. Libby's Caden Williams, who led the Loggers in scoring with eight points, hit a pair and the quarter's only field goal for his team.
