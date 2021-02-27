The Helena Capital boys basketball program isn't shy about its goal of beating Helena High and how important it is.
And Saturday, thanks to a strong defensive effort and a big night from sophomore Hayden Opitz, the only player who scored in double figures for either side, the Bruins completed the crosstown sweep of Helena thanks to a 43-30 victory.
"It's a huge deal," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "These guys put so much time in and our seniors have now won the last four games and get to graduate that way."
With Capital's postseason seeding locked up and only crosstown bragging rights at stake, the Bruins stormed out of the gates, scoring the first seven points, thanks to a pair of early jumpers from Trysten Mooney, one of them a 3-pointer.
Another jumper from Derrick Kirkland helped CHS open a 16-3 lead after one quarter of play. In the second stanza, a jumper from Opitz pushed the lead to 24-8, yet Helena would score the final four points of the half to trim the lead to 24-12 at the break.
"This could have been a trap game for us," Almquist said. "They slowed it down against us and sometimes that can be frustrating when you aren't playing at the pace you want. But I thought our guys came out and did a great job."
Defense was certainly a key as both teams struggled to score and finished with less than a point per possession. Helena also did a stellar job on Capital star Brayden Koch, holding him to six points on a 3-for-12 shooting effort.
"Bergin Luker has been playing great defense," Helena High head coach Brandon Day said. "He matched up with both (Brayden Koch and Alex Germer of Sentinel) and just did a great job. I mean he doesn't come out of the game. You can't ask for anything more than that and I'm really proud of him.
"The reality is that we held them to 43 points," Day added. "That's not a bad offensive game. The problem is we only scored 30 and it's hard to win when you do that."
The Bengals held Capital to 38 percent from the field and just 1-of-9 from 3-point range, but the one player Helena couldn't hold down was Opitz.
In the third quarter, both teams struggled to score, however, Capital scored the seven in a row at one point to push the lead to 20, before a Kaden Huot 3-pointer cut it to 34-17 after three quarters.
Opitz was able to get himself to the free throw line repeatedly as the game wore on, making 6-of-10, while also making 5-of-8 shots from the field on his way to 16 points and nine rebounds.
"Hayden brings a lot of toughness and a lot of energy," Almquist said. "He's only going to get better and better. He's gotten more and more confidence over the course of the season. It was huge for him and I thought Trysten Mooney had a great game as well."
Mooney was the Bruins' second-leading scorer with eight. Koch had six. Luker led the way for Helena High and finished with eight points. He also made two 3-pointers. Kaden Huot added seven and Sam Norum wound up with six.
"Capital came out and we just struggled with their pressure," Day said. "It was a pretty disappointing effort, to start especially. Really our first and third quarters, we didn't come out ready to play and it's disappointing with the recent games we've had to take a step back."
Both Capital and Helena High will take part in state tournament play-in games this week. The third-seeded Bruins will host a play-in game Thursday, while Helena High will travel as the No. 8 seed to Missoula Sentinel.
