BILLINGS — Brooks Nelson thought his senior basketball season was done before it even started.
The second day of tryouts at Billings Skyview, Nelson landed funny on a leg and fractured his foot. The initial prognosis was he’d miss the entire season, but there Nelson was Thursday night, providing a much-needed inside presence for the Falcons.
It was his fourth game back on the floor, and his lean, 6-foot-5 frame was a boost on a night the fourth-ranked Falcons yielded their usual up-tempo style to the pound-it-inside pace of Billings West.
Though the style of the game was more to West’s liking, the outcome still favored the Falcons, who had to grind out a 52-36 win by holding the Golden Bears to 23.4% shooting from the floor.
“We just had to be physical and out-rebound them,” said Nelson, whose six rebounds helped the Falcons to a 34-25 advantage in that category. “If we didn’t do that, they were going to win. So we knew coming in that we just had to grind.”
Nelson stands a good two or three inches taller than his teammates, and though he probably gives up 40 pounds to West post players Neil Daily and Paul Brott, he can at least look them in the eye. His presence to contest shots in the paint — he blocked two on the night — helped limit Daily and Brott to a combined 3-of-23 shooting.
Nelson wasn’t available, and probably wasn’t needed, when Skyview ran the Bears out of the West gym to the tune of a 67-46 win earlier this season. But that game was quicker paced. This time, if the Falcons hadn’t gotten so many stops and limited West’s second chances, the outcome might have been different.
Skyview’s big three of Camron Ketchum, Ky Kouba and Payton Sanders still came close to their combined average of 45 points per game, but coach Kevin Morales said players like Nelson helped make the difference for his team this time around.
“It’s just nice to have those pieces,” Morales said. “Especially when our superstars — I guess that’s what you would say they are — our top players didn’t play too well. But our role players stepped in and filled some pretty important roles tonight. Brooks played well tonight.”
Ketchum finished with 19 points, Kouba 12 and Sanders 10 as the Falcons (8-2) won their fourth straight game, a season-high. Ketchum and Kouba did their share of interior work, as well, with Ketchum nabbing 10 rebounds for a double-double and Kouba just missing his double-double with nine rebounds.
Brott had a team-high 10 points for the Bears (4-6), who scored 19 points in the fourth quarter after being held to 17 through the first 24 minutes.
Overall, it was good step for West from the first time the teams played, Bears coach Kelly Darragh said. West played some good defense of its own, holding the Falcons to a season-low in points.
“We were trying to make it a little more slower pace tonight, make it a half-court game and I thought we actually did it,” Darragh said. “We thought we had some good looks. We just didn’t convert on a lot of easy buckets, and we’ve got to make those.”
