BOZEMAN – When word came down from the Montana High School Association in January that a 35-second shot clock had been adopted for the 2022-23 basketball season, Brockton athletic director and boys basketball coach Milt Apple didn’t even get the chance to fret about how to scrounge up the money.
Turns out Brockton, a Class C school on the southern edge of the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in northeastern Montana, already was scheduled for scoreboard replacements, thanks to Pepsi distributor Blue Rock Products in Sidney, Independence Bank in Poplar and Nemont Telecommunications in Scobey.
Even before receiving an immediate text from Apple, Blue Rock Pepsi general manager Lonnie Swiggart – who moonlights as a referee and regional director for the Montana Officials Association – had gone ahead and included shot clocks in the purchase of those scoreboards, roughly a $20,000 total donation split between the three companies.
The result: While many Montana high schools scramble to secure funding, the Warriors already have two new green-and-white scoreboards on their gymnasium walls and two Daktronics shot clocks perched above the backboards.
“We kind of lucked out,” Apple said by phone Thursday. “I didn’t even have to ask. (Swiggart) said, ‘It’s not going to cost much extra, so we’ll just do it’. I was like, ‘Holy cow, I’m not going to have to put any work into this!’
“We were super fortunate there.”
Brockton is the first school in northeastern Montana to be the beneficiary of those community-oriented businesses, but it won’t be the last.
Swiggart estimated Friday that he has ordered shot clocks for “eight to 10” other schools. The companies also are open to helping others in the eastern one-third of Montana, where nearly all the scoreboards already read “Pepsi” as well as "Nemont" and "Independence Bank".
“When the shot clock vote came in, it was, ‘Hey, we’ve got to prepare ourselves for this’,” said Swiggart, a Sidney native. “And we wanted to help as much as we could. Basically, if they’ve contacted us and asked for help we’re going to try to do everything we can. You just want to help these kids out.
“It’s kind of been that way in eastern Montana.”
Swiggart said Sidney, Fairview, Culbertson and Savage are among the schools that Blue Rock Pepsi is backing. He noted in many cases the upgrades require new scoreboards, and the package can take as long as four or five months to arrive, so it’s imperative schools not wait much longer.
“If they’re not already ordered, they’re getting themselves behind the 8-ball,” Swiggart said.
Conversely, Swiggart added many schools are striving to have shot clocks in place for summer camps so players, coaches, officials and others are prepared come December. Other regional businesses are stepping up to meet the crush, including agriculture co-ops and Stockman Bank.
For Apple, who supported the MHSA’s decision to adopt a shot clock, the purchase and installation – thanks to yet another donation, from Sheridan Electric -- alleviates half of the two primary concerns schools across the state are wringing their hands over as they prepare for a historic season that begins in eight months.
Cost is an issue in an era of depleted budgets. Another is finding yet another volunteer to operate the clocks, which are connected to the scoreboards electronically but still require separate hands in most cases.
“I am a little concerned about finding someone to train on the shot clock,” Apple said. “We have trouble finding people to help out on the scoreboard, the scorebook and everything else. I’m kind of wondering how it’s all going to work since it’s all one unit.”
Even so, the scoreboards and shot clocks are two encouraging signs at a school and program best known for producing Kayla Lambert, easily the state’s career leading girls or boys scorer with 3,454 points from 1998-2002 – more than 800 better than runner-up Katie Edwards of Denton and Lewistown.
Apple said COVID-19 monies are being used to renovate what had been cramped locker rooms.
“With more space, it’ll be a cleaner and more sanitary environment,” he said. “Our locker rooms were not the best. Our superintendent says we’ll probably have some of the nicest locker rooms in the state when they get finished.”
Apple said he is grateful to have the business support and sympathizes with other schools who are still trying to find the resources for shot clocks. He said he talks to other athletic directors in his district who support a shot clock but worry about how to pay for them and man them.
“If we had to work out the money, we would’ve had to dig and pick to find it,” Apple said. “It certainly wouldn’t have been easy.”
Swiggart understands, which is in part why he finds the placement of those first shot clocks in Brockton gratifying. From his work as an official, he’s seen how Apple has championed Warriors' programs that in recent years have struggled to recruit enough players to field teams.
“It’s kind of cool that the first one in eastern Montana is going to Brockton,” Swiggart said. “Credit to Milt.”
