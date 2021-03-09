BUTTE — When the Bulldogs take the court against Billings Skyview at the Four Seasons Arena on Wednesday for their first-round game of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament, they’ll be riding a two-game winning streak.
“Everyone’s excited to get to the game and get after it,” said Butte coach Matt Luedtke. “It’s kind of nice this week that it’s a Wednesday game. It’ll be one less day to wait. So we’ll be giving the kids an understanding of what we expect and how we want to approach the game, and go from there.”
That winning streak comes immediately after a three-game losing streak, which came immediately after a three-game winning streak, which came immediately after a pause due to COVID-19.
A team that’s been through the ups and downs this Butte squad has endured generally goes one of two ways. They can either phone in the remainder of the season, or they can come together and create something special.
The Bulldogs have chosen the latter and have been nothing short of resilient.
“That’s why you go through the regular season,” Luedtke said. “You get to the tournaments and you’ve hopefully learned a lot of good lessons throughout the year that are going to bring you closer together. Going to battle with your buddies and going through all that, regardless of how close you are at the beginning of the year, you hope that it brings you a little bit closer. We’ve learned a lot, and you always learn a lot about yourself when you play a game. You learn a lot about your teammates. I think we’re in a really good place right now.”
After three straight losses where their offense struggled, the Bulldogs capped their regular season by hanging 73 points on then-undefeated Missoula Sentinel, which resulted in a much-needed victory.
The win set up a home playoff game, the first for the Butte boys since 2008. After stumbling out of the gates, the Bulldogs took over for the next three quarters and beat Kalispell Flathead for the third time this season.
Throw in an upset of Missoula Hellgate by Kalispell Glacier, and Butte finds itself as a No. 3 seed at state.
“The way that our season went … we thought we were going to have a better record,” Luedtke said. “We thought we were going to finish higher in the conference. But sometimes when you go through adversity and you persevere like we have, it kind of gives you a little bit more of an edge.”
The Falcons and Bulldogs (8-7) have no common opponents this season. No one in Class AA does, which makes this tournament all the more intriguing.
Skyview (12-3) certainly has a better record than Butte, but what does it mean? As a whole, the Eastern AA is more top-heavy than the West. The top four teams in the East have a combined record of 46-14, whereas the top four teams in the West have a combined record of 41-19. However, the bottom half of the West (19-40) appears to be stronger than the bottom half of the East (12-44).
Does it mean that the top teams in the East are superior to the top teams in the West? Or does it mean that the West is holistically, top-to-bottom, better than the East?
That's something for us spectators to mull over. The Bulldogs aren’t concerned with any of that.
“When we talk to the guys, it’s not like, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re 12-3,’” Luedtke said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, this is who they are.’ We’ve scouted them and watched a lot of film on them. And I think the way we’ve been playing the last couple games, if we continue to play that way we can beat anybody.”
As far as they’re concerned, it’s a new season.
“I think the biggest thing this time of year at the state tournament is that everyone is 0-0,” Luedtke said. “Take a look at Hellgate. They were 10-5 and that didn’t really matter to Glacier. You can take a look at records and talk about it all you want, but once you get to the state tournament, if we win then the record is, really, irrelevant. You want to survive and advance.”
Thursday's tip is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.