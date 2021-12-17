BUTTE — Although they did show flashes of what they're capable of, the Butte Bulldogs' offense never quite got into a consistent rhythm Friday night during their 64-61 nonconference home loss to Belgrade.
"We had a couple stretches there where we were really good," said Butte coach Matt Luedtke. "We may have gotten tired and made some mental mistakes, turned the ball over a bit, missed some easy ones and those things are going to kill you."
Ta'Veus Randle scored 35 points to lead Belgrade.
After a rocky start, Butte trailed 26-19 with 5:30 before half. Cameron Gurnsey took a charge but Bulldogs turned it right back over. After a defensive stop by Butte, Gurnsey completed an and-1 after a sequence of excellent ball movement that got Belgrade's 2-3 zone out of position. Following the free throw it was 26-22.
It was around this time that Kooper Klobucar took over the game for about two quarters. The senior blocked a Panthers shot and on the ensuing Butte possession, he got behind the defense for an easy deuce to make it 26-24.
Both teams trade misses before Ta'veus Randle got to the hole for an and-1. The free throw was good and Belgrade extended the lead again, 29-24.
As both squads traded misses, Klobucar grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled on the put-back. He made both free throws to bring the Bulldogs closer once again, 29-26.
Following a Kenley Leary 3-pointer that tied it at 29, Klobucar was fouled grabbing a rebound on a missed Belgrade shot. He made both one-and-one free throws to give Butte a 31-29 lead.
However, the Panthers hit a free throw and managed another bucket to take a 32-31 halftime lead.
Klobucar continued his excellent play out of the break. He scored six straight Bulldogs points during one stretch and tallied eight points in the quarter. His play around the hoop opened up the floor for his team mates as well. Casey Merrifield hit two 3-pointers during the period.
"We want to get Koop the ball," Luedtke said. "I think that's something we did poorly as coaches, is communicate that to the boys that we want him touching the ball dang near every time down the court."
It looked like Butte had figured it out as it took a 47-43 lead into the final eight minutes.
The Bulldogs defense kept the Panthers at bay, but the offense couldn't extend the lead. With Belgrade trailing 54-50, Randle canned a triple to make it 54-53 with 3:15 to go.
And then things really went south for Butte. An over-the-back call on Klobucar – his fifth foul – ended the senior's night and gave Jarom Rogers a pair of free throws. He made both to give Belgrade a 55-54 lead. The Panthers fouled Leary bringing the ball up court, but he missed front end of one-and-one. Randle drained another trey and Belgrade led 58-54 with 2:30 to go.
Stenson goes right to the hoop and is fouled. He makes one of two to cut the deficit to 58-55.
Stenson got to the hoop again with under a minute to go to cut the Panthers lead to 63-61. It looked as though the Bulldogs' press created a turnover but the referee granted Belgrade a timeout, saying that it was called before the ball was loose.
"We had a runout layup and they granted them the timeout, which was disappointing," Luedtke said. "That didn't lose us the game, obviously. Our boys did what they needed to do to give themselves a chance to at least tie the game."
Butte fouled Sage Smart, who missed both free throws with six seconds left, prompting the Bulldogs to call their final timeout.
Butte wasn't able to get the ball across half court before turning it over. Wyatt Russell was the next Panther to march to the charity stripe. He hit one of two free throws, giving Butte one last chance but Stenson's half-court heave sailed wide.
“I’m so darn proud of this team,” Belgrade coach Luke Powers said. “We went into a hostile environment without Kade Schlauch, who is a dynamic, elite talent, and took care of business.”
Said Luedtke: "We made some mental errors down the stretch there. I'm really only playing seven guys and tonight I probably play my starting five more minutes than I should have."
