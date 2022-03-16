Paced by Zoran LaFrombois (St. Ignatius), team Dark took home a win over team Light in the boys game of the Mission Valley All-Star game Tuesday night in Ronan, 103-99.
LaFrambois, a junior, led Dark with 16 points followed by 15 from Marlo Tonasket (Ronan, sophomore), Ross McPherson (St. Ignatius, senior), Levi Fullerton (Arlee, senior) and Keaton Piedalue (Charlo, junior).
Team Light was led by Cedrick McDonald (St. Ignatius, junior) who scored 17 points followed by Colton Graham (Polson, senior) who also scored 17. Payton Cates (Ronan, senior) added 15.
On the girls side, team Light won 74-52 off the heals of a 16 point outing by Katelyn Christensen (Bigfork, senior). McKirah Fisher (Arlee, senior) added nine as did Emma Berreth (Bigfork, senior). Team Dark was led by Olivia Heiner (Ronan, junior) who tallied 15 while Kayla Standeford (Plains, senior) pitched in nine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.