Paced by Zoran LaFrombois (St. Ignatius), team Dark took home a win over team Light in the boys game of the Mission Valley All-Star game Tuesday night in Ronan, 103-99.

LaFrambois, a junior, led Dark with 16 points followed by 15 from Marlo Tonasket (Ronan, sophomore), Ross McPherson (St. Ignatius, senior), Levi Fullerton (Arlee, senior) and Keaton Piedalue (Charlo, junior). 

Team Light was led by Cedrick McDonald (St. Ignatius, junior) who scored 17 points followed by Colton Graham (Polson, senior) who also scored 17. Payton Cates (Ronan, senior) added 15.

On the girls side, team Light won 74-52 off the heals of a 16 point outing by Katelyn Christensen (Bigfork, senior). McKirah Fisher (Arlee, senior) added nine as did Emma Berreth (Bigfork, senior). Team Dark was led by Olivia Heiner (Ronan, junior) who tallied 15 while Kayla Standeford (Plains, senior) pitched in nine.

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments