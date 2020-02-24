St. Regis beat Hot Springs 65-52 in a District 14-C challenge game Monday night to advance to the Western C divisional.
The Tigers' balanced attack was led by Andrew Sanford, Tanner Day and John Pruitt, who scored 14 points apiece. Brandon Knutsen led Hot Springs with 20 points.
Seeley-Swan downed Clark Fork 55-41 in a District 13-C challenge game. Walker McDonald led the Blackhawks with 16 points. Danner Haskins paced Clark Fork with 21.
The Frenchtown boys took a 63-32 win over Stevensville to advance to the Western A divisional. Zack Baker paced the Broncs with 15 points. Tanner Pendergast led Stevi with 13.
The Frenchtown girls also advanced, taking a 48-41 win over Stevensville. Lauren Demmons led the Broncs with 13 points and Evynne Alexander had 19 to lead Stevi.
The Ronan girls also advanced with a 57-17 win over Polson.
