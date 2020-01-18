HELENA — The Helena Capital boys basketball team went into Saturday's game against Missoula Sentinel looking for a signature win.
And a late 3-pointer by Brayden Koch was just the spark the Bruins needed to get it. The sophomore buried a trey with 1:30 left in the game and from there, Capital clamped down, shutting out the Spartans the rest of the way in a 72- 59 win Saturday in Helena at the Bears Den.
Boom! Koch for 3! Capital up 62-59. 1:30 left. pic.twitter.com/FHL5FRimrY— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) January 19, 2020
"One of our assistant coaches actually suggested that we run that for Brayden," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "And it was great execution by our guys. We had a great pass, a great screen and he knocked it down."
"After that, we still had to get stops," Almquist added.
And get stops they did. In fact, after Koch's triple, the Spartans wouldn't score again. Two free throws by Bridger Grovom extended the lead to five and then a technical foul on Sentinel player, Tony Frohlich-Fair with 50 seconds left, put Capital on the line four more times.
The Bruins, to their credit, made most of them, as they finished on a 13-0 run.
Final: No. 5 Capital 72, No. 2 Sentinel 59. Bruins finish game on 13-0 run. Spartans get first loss. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/sYgc4TClM0— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) January 19, 2020
"Coach just told us to relax and play our game," Koch said. "And we were just able to execute down the stretch."
There was no better example than Koch's three, which was yet another clutch shot hit by the sophomore this season.
"It was a big-time moment and a great opportunity," Koch said. "My teammates all have confidence in me. They are pretty good to play with."
Koch was the closer for Capital on Saturday, but he helped the Bruins get off to a fast start, too.
Both teams flew out of the gates, combining for 37 points in the opening stanza, but four early points from Koch helped Capital build a 9-2 lead.
A 7-0 run to close the quarter by Sentinel made it 19-18 Bruins after one. A couple of jumpers from Parker Johnston put Capital in front by six before back-to-back treys by Alex Germer tied it at 34-34 in the second. Eventually, the home team took a 38-36 lead into the break.
"We talked about what do we have to lose?" Almqust said. "We knew we had to be aggressive. We tried to push the tempo early on and as soon as we lose our aggression, we don't play as well, so we have to play that way."
The attacking continued in the third. Hayden Kolb put the Spartans in front with a bomb, yet Grovom and Trevor Swanson answered with 3's of their own. Germer responded with six points, including a late three in the stanza, cutting the Bruins lead to 54-53 with one quarter left.
Swanson. Splash. 46-41. 4:13 Bruins lead Sentinel. pic.twitter.com/KLKypznggO— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) January 19, 2020
Sentinel grabbed the lead briefly in the fourth during a stretch when both teams struggled to score. Things eventually evened up at 59, when Koch broke the stalemate and sparked a Bruins victory.
"That was a back-and-forth game," Almquist said. "It was a great (Class) AA basketball game. You had two good teams. They are a great team. There is some real talent over there and I am just proud of our kids for hanging in there and winning in the end."
Johnston led the Bruins with a team-high 17 points in the win. He also contributed with five assists, five rebounds and two steals. Grovom finished with 16, while Koch added 14.
Germer nearly carried Sentinel to victory with a 27-point, 10-rebound effort. He was 9-of-20 from the field and Frohlich-Fair, who finished with 10, was 3-of-12.
The loss was the first of the season for second-ranked Sentinel, which is now 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the Western AA. Fifth-ranked Capital improves to 6-2 ahead of its crosstown matchup with Helena High Friday.
