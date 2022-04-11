BOZEMAN – As Damon Gros Ventre of Lodge Grass and Journey Emerson of Lame Deer poured in points at an astounding pace this past basketball season, the inevitable question surfaced by late January:
Would one or both shatter the official boys record of 33.1 points per game set by Highwood’s Reece Gliko in 1990-91?
Self-described statistics freak Joe McCrossin watched in fascination from his home in Hayden, Idaho, his interest heightened after Gros Ventre erupted for a state-record 71 points and a few days later Emerson 11-upped him with 82 to pad averages well over 30 points per game.
With the state record apparently in peril, McCrossin, a Darby native, felt it time to set the record straight and acknowledge what might be the single-most extraordinary season for a boys basketball player in Montana history:
Kirk Walker’s 38.9 points per game for Darby in 1991-92.
“It was just a matter of I wanted that one updated for his legacy and all he did, and for the sake of kids coming up,” McCrossin said in explaining why he reached out to 406mtsports.com in early February to share game-by-game 1991-92 boxscores from the Missoulian newspaper.
“I think whoever it is chasing that dream, you need to know what it is.”
A year after Walker averaged a team-high 26.7 points to lead a potent team to the Class B tournament in 1991 – Darby’s last appearance at state – he fashioned his historic season despite relentless double- and triple-teaming, the result of a graduation-depleted squad his senior year. Yet he still scored at least 30 points in all but three games, often against Class A opposition.
The highlights: 61 vs. Bigfork, 59 vs. Frenchtown, 55 vs. Deer Lodge and St. Ignatius, 47 more vs. Bigfork and Deer Lodge, 41 vs. Corvallis. Walker's season-low was 25 against Victor, in which he played barely half the game due to flu; he scored 26, again against Victor, despite sitting out the fourth quarter of a 32-point romp.
After the 59-point effort against Frenchtown despite double-teams, Broncs coach Kevin Shaw told his players: "You may never see anything like that again."
Walker’s 894 points that season rank second only to Gliko’s 928 in 1990-91. He is third on the Montana High School Association's career scoring list with 2,430 points, behind Gliko (2,763) and Melstone’s Brody Grebe (2,540), but for 30 years his rarified scoring average from 1991-92 has been absent from the MHSA records simply because nobody ever submitted the feat.
“If your athletic director doesn’t turn that in,” McCrossin said, “it doesn’t exist.”
That’s about to be rectified.
“We will get it in the record books soon,” MHSA associate director Brian Michelotti said in an email.
Walker, who now teaches in Deer Lodge and has coached girls basketball for the Wardens, never brooded about the three-decade oversight. McCrossin, also Walker’s older cousin, said that’s not the style of a humble guy who, if he was guilty of anything as a teammate, it was passing too much and shooting too little.
“I mean, it’s nice,” Walker told 406mtsports.com. “For me, it was never really about records. I just liked to compete and play at the highest level I possibly could, trying to win. The points just came with it.”
Walker’s season was the culmination of a rare stretch of basketball supremacy in Darby, then a flourishing Bitterroot logging and ranching community known more for its football and wrestling prowess.
Walker, McCrossin, Mike Ellis, Barri Twardoski, Aaron Griffin and a host of other 6-foot clones played for hours in the school gym and on driveways. Walker also developed an insatiable appetite for winning while grinding one-on-one with his dad, David, a former Darby all-stater himself aptly nicknamed “Shark” for his own unceasing competitive drive.
After Kirk defeated Shark 11-9 for the first time in seventh grade – “He drop-kicked the ball a thousand yards,” the son recalled with a laugh, "and I was tickled to death" — his dad brought in stout 20- and 30-year-olds to challenge him.
“I worked very, very hard on my skill set all through junior high and high school,” Walker recalled. “I loved doing it. I was playing three, four hours a day. I wanted to get the most out of my tiny little body, something I worked exceptionally hard at. And God gave me a lot of gifts.”
Said McCrossin, a teammate in Walker’s sophomore and junior seasons: “His game was so robust. He couldn’t be stopped. He was the only person I faced myself where there was just no chance of stopping him. He and Bill Pilgeram of Plains were the best shooters I’ve ever seen. He didn’t miss.
“If he was bombing up 40 shots a game I would’ve killed him, but I encouraged him to shoot because he didn’t take a bad shot. As crazy as it sounds, as imbalanced as his team was their senior year, he passed the ball 8,000 more times than he should’ve.”
Indeed, Walker remembers after one scoring outburst a teammate telling him he hadn’t shot enough.
“I thought, ‘Goodness gracious, I shot 30 times!’ " he recalled with a laugh.
Walker remembers thinking 1991-92 would “be a trying year” because the stars from his junior season had graduated. He also knew he was going to be “the go-to guy.”
The team still managed to win 14 games on Walker’s shoulders and he earned a career up the road at the University of Montana, where he played point guard. As a senior at UM, he was all-conference, was third in the Big Sky Conference’s MVP voting, and he landed an offer to play in Portugal.
But by then, Walker was married with two children and decided to call it a career to focus on family. The athletic genes advanced a generation: daughter Dani was the first recruit to UM’s fledgling softball program in 2015 and was a key four-year player; the other daughter, Darcy, recently completed a two-year basketball career at Sheridan College in Wyoming. Both starred at Deer Lodge.
Occasionally, someone will remind Walker of his exploits at Darby, including folks in Deer Lodge, where Warden backers still remember the 55-point night in their gym.
“They say, ‘You know, that’s the most points ever scored in Deer Lodge’s gym’, and I go, “Yeah, I had 55 points but we lost so I don’t care’,” Walker said. “People would tell me how many points I had, but if we lost I’d say, ‘Don’t tell me’. That’s (winning) the thing that drove me.”
McCrossin describes Walker as the “microcosm of the boy-next-door” – until you saw him on the basketball floor.
“He was not 6-foot-8, he didn’t have a 40-inch vertical leap, but he was the best there was,” McCrossin said. “What he did, coming out of Darby, was amazing. Kirk was the greatest high school scorer Montana has ever seen, in my opinion, and ('91-92) was arguably the greatest individual season, regardless of sport or gender, that any athlete has ever had in Montana history.”
In the end, as the opposition toughened in the postseason, Gros Ventre (28.8) and Emerson (30.1) fell shy of Gliko’s mark — leaving them far behind Walker.
Even so, along the way they brought to light a season unlike any other in Montana history — one that will finally be acknowledged in the state's record book.
