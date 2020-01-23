BILLINGS — Cade Tyson is in the back seat, yet he’s definitely driving the bus.
Tyson built a reputation over the past two seasons of as one of Class AA’s most prolific scorers, and that netted the Billings West guard a spot at Rocky Mountain College. This year, in his senior season, Tyson has earned a different repute.
Puppet Master.
That’s what Rachelle Darragh, the wife of Golden Bears boys basketball coach Kelly Darragh, calls Tyson, and she’s on to something.
While Tyson’s quickness and aggressiveness helped him average 14.4 points and 15.4 points per game the past two seasons — good enough for ninth and fifth, respectively, in Class AA — now he’s spending his time on the court getting others involved.
Tyson scored in double digits for just the second time this season on Tuesday, when he dashed and darted his way to the hoop for 18 points in a win against Bozeman. Previously, Tyson’s scoring line was decidedly un-Tyson like: 11 points, 4, 4, 9, 5, 8, 6.
And that’s OK by him. Surrounded by more scorers than he has been in the past — take a bow Josh Erbacher (14.3 ppg), Logan Meyer (12.9), Teagan Mullowney (9.6), Neil Daily (8.0) et al — Tyson doesn’t feel the need to be the man, even though he's the team's top returning scorer from a year ago.
Instead, the Puppet Master prefers directing the show. Tyson had 26 assists through seven games this season, already almost half the 55 assists he had in 18 regular-season games last year. Tyson had 51 assists in 20 regular-season games in 2017-18.
“If I need to score, I’m not afraid to score,” Tyson said after Tuesday’s 45-41 win when the Bears did, indeed, need him to score. “But I’m an unselfish player at heart. I’m being more of a true point guard and distributing the ball. I really like that role. As long as we’re winning, I’m going to do whatever we need.”
Tyson teamed with Jesse Owens, who recently transferred to the Montana State basketball program from the University of Montana football program, to form one of the state’s most potent 1-2 guard punches the past two seasons.
The emergence of other scorers this year, though, has allowed Tyson to concentrate on other things, like distributing the ball, being a pest on defense, and leading the team in energy expended. Along with Billings Senior’s Chazz Haws and Junior Bergen, Tyson leads Class AA in steals, averaging 2.57 per game.
“Somebody once told me that if Cade Tyson was guarding him in a game there’d be two outcomes: Either they’d be so frustrated they’d throw a punch at (Tyson), or two, they’d just throw the ball to someone else and say, ‘you deal with him,’” Kelly Darragh said.
There’s no question it’s an era where basketball culture is focused on points. Just look to the NBA, said Darragh, and Houston's James Harden, who is a perennial MVP candidate besides having a less-than-stellar reputation as a defender.
Darragh said he hears all the time in school people asking his players how many points they scored in the most recent game, and he also referenced the 20-Point Club, a list of players who scored 20 points or more compiled and published by 406mtsports.com (of which The Billings Gazette is a contributor) every Friday and Saturday night.
Tyson, too, said he’s fielded questions this season why he’s not scoring as much anymore.
Points. Points. Points. When it comes to Tyson and the rest of the second-ranked Bears, who entered Thursday’s game at Belgrade with a 7-1 record after winning six straight, that’s for others to worry about.
“Cade, I mean, he’s got an ego and he wants to win just like anybody else,” Darragh said. “But he’s able to put that ego aside and he wants to do what’s best for the team.
“He’s the best point guard in the state, I think. Because he wants to win. If that means taking a charge, he puts his head in there. I think he’s the best defensive guard in the state. He can do it all. He’s a winner, plain and simple.”
