HELENA — By now, most Capital Bruins fans have probably witnessed a Brayden Koch dunk. Have you ever seen him have seven dunks in one game before, though? Well, that is what the senior pulled off Saturday afternoon in a 65-42 win over Kalispell Flathead.
“First time,” Koch said when asked if he ever had that many dunks in a single game. “It was nice getting hands on balls and having good defense which translated to dunks…Felt like one of those Saturday games, critical game, so gotta have a lot of energy. We came out kinda flat, so getting those dunks just brought some energy with the student section and fans.”
Koch had a dunk for every win Saturday’s victory now gives the Bruins this season. More than half of his 12 made field goals were rim-rockers as Koch scored a game-high 26 points. Koch had a baseline drive in the first quarter that kicked off his high-flying performance.
Capital trailed by as many as six points in the second quarter. Flathead utilized a 1-2-2 zone defense to keep the Bruins off balance for much of the game’s first 16 minutes. Koch, however, got free toward the end of the stanza, rose above the rim and flushed a two-handed dunk through a foul that cut Flathead’s lead to a single possession.
Capital ended the first half on a 9-0 run to take a three-point advantage into the locker room. The Bruins stretched that to 18-0 and then to 24-0 before Flathead scored with 1:45 remaining in the third quarter.
“Give credit to Flathead, I thought they came out ready to play,” Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. “They were great competition today. They made it difficult on us. Today was a day that we won because we continued to play defense. We were really struggling offensively. We were 1-for-13 from three, we were 12-for-23 from the foul line. That’s why you put a focus on defense and rebounding.”
Flathead turned the ball over 28 times on Saturday and Capital was credited with 27 steals. Jacob Curry had eight to go along with his nine points, and Koch finished with three to accompany seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
“I was really proud of my guys and how we competed in the first half against a very, very good basketball team,” Flathead head coach Dirk Johnsrud said. “I think that needs to be a confidence booster for our kids. Wheels kinda fell off with turnovers. You have to give Capital credit, their pressure bothered us. We went through the third quarter in a scoring drought…Boy, Brayden Koch is a heck of a player. We had a tough time handling him.”
The tide turned in Saturday’s game on the defensive end for Capital. Once the Bruins settled in – and it took a while – they caused havoc for Flathead. The Braves shot just 30 percent (6-for-20) in the second half and finished just over 34 percent from the field for the game.
At one point toward the end of the third quarter, Capital forced multiple turnovers in a row, leading to a string of transition dunks for Koch.
“That was quite a few [dunks],” Almquist said with a smile on his face. “It looked exhausting, actually. The reason he’s getting those is because the team is getting their hands on balls, deflecting balls, and doing a good job getting their heads up and passing ahead. It’s a team thing. He gets the part that looks great, but he knows that it’s a team thing defensively. It gets our team relaxed a little bit, and when you’re struggling to put it in the hole, it’s always nice to get easy ones like that.”
Koch added some style points to a few of his dunks and even earned a warning for “hanging” a little bit too long on the rim one time. On one breakaway dunk, Koch went up one-handed and jammed the basketball before calming running back on defense to the cheers of Capital’s student section and fans.
His favorite dunk of the game? Probably that one-handed jam.
“That felt pretty good,” Koch said.
“They’re game changers,” Almquist said of Koch’s dunks. “We were struggling a little bit offensively today. Our transition, off of our good play on defense, definitely kept us in the game, kept our guys energized. We have to continue to do that.”
Hayden Opitz logged his second double-double in as many days, chipping in 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins.
Gavin Chouinard led the way for Flathead, scoring 17 points on 6-for-14 shooting. He made five 3-pointers. Joston Cripe joined him in double figures with 12 points. Cripe also dished out four assists and had two steals in the loss.
Capital finished plus-eight on the boards and recorded 14 offensive rebounds. Capital was credited with 31 points of turnovers in the win and shot 46.4 percent from the field.
Now 7-0 on the season and 3-0 in Western AA games, Capital turns its sights to crosstown basketball on Friday when Helena High visits the Bears Den.
“We need to get better offensively in the half-court,” Almquist said. “I would like to see our passing improve just a little bit. We need to continue to put our focus defensively on rebounding and making sure that everyone that plays against us gets one shot at the basket.”
