Three Forks' Zach Pitcher, left, signed a letter of intent on March 10 to play basketball for Rocky Mountain College.

 AMY LYNN NELSON, For 406mtsports.com

THREE FORKS — Three Forks basketball standout Zach Pitcher has signed a letter of intent with Rocky Mountain College.

Pitcher signed on March 10 Pitcher's father, Scott, told 406mtsports.com.

Pitcher, who lives in Harrison, was second-team all-conference. He will enroll at Rocky in the fall.

Pitcher helped Three Forks advance to the Class B state semifinals, where the Wolves fell to Fairfield in what would be the final game of the season for both teams.

