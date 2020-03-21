THREE FORKS — Three Forks basketball standout Zach Pitcher has signed a letter of intent with Rocky Mountain College.
Pitcher signed on March 10 Pitcher's father, Scott, told 406mtsports.com.
Pitcher, who lives in Harrison, was second-team all-conference. He will enroll at Rocky in the fall.
Pitcher helped Three Forks advance to the Class B state semifinals, where the Wolves fell to Fairfield in what would be the final game of the season for both teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.